5 best Android games like Fall Guys for mobile

The latest gaming sensation to emerge in 2020 is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The charming game, that adds a bit of game-show spin to the battle royale genre, has been a resounding success.

Fall Guys has already spawned multiple apps and games trying to get aboard the hype train and reap the benefits of the trend. The game has even overtaken industry juggernaut Fortnite when it comes to streams.

Fall Guys is one of the most fun games players have experienced in recent times and is a much more laid-back experience than the standard battle royale. So far, there hasn't been a Fall Guys app for mobile devices.

However, there are plenty of games you can download from Google Play Store for the time being.

5 games like Fall Guys for mobile on Google Play Store

1) Knockout Race

Similar to Fall Guys, Knockout Race follows the same type of charming cartoon-ish aesthetic and brings a bit of originality to the set pattern of games.

The best part of the game is that it is fairly optimised and runs pretty well on mobile phones. The game plays much in the same way as Fall Guys, and players can compete with 50 others on the map.

2) Run Royale 3D

Run Royale 3D also falls in the same vein as Fall Guys, aesthetically and gameplay-wise, and does enough in the way of introducing interesting physics-based puzzles and obstacles to keep things interesting.

It doesn't go too far in the way of being original so as to change the set format, but it is a good alternative until Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout comes out with an app of its own for Android and iOS.

3) Fall Race 3D

Fall Race 3D introduces a level of verticality to the Fall Guys formula and has narrower maps that make for some truly exciting gameplay. However, the game is not exactly subtle with its influences and inspiration.

While the game is still enjoyable, it won't be competing for downloads with Fall Guys if it does arrive on mobile platforms.

4) Fall Dudes 3D

The name itself should be enough of a suggestion that the standard gameplay isn't exactly original or groundbreaking. Yet, Fall Dudes 3D is very fun to play and players often end up playing hours upon hours without realising.

In the game, a total of 40 players compete on a map, which makes for some really engaging gameplay that gets chaotic pretty soon. The most original aspect of the game comes in the form of its art style, which is sort of distinct from Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

5) Burrito Bison: Launcha Libre

Perhaps not sharing a shred of common ground in terms of gameplay and format, Burrito Bison is as original as it gets and is the similar type of charming as Fall Guys.

The game is an extremely fun 2D side-scroller that players can sink massive hours into. Its fun art-style and light-hearted tone make it the perfect game for fans of Fall Guys.

Burrito Bison is perhaps one of the most underrated titles on the Android platform and deserves more attention.