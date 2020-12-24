The battle-royale mode of Fortnite, an online multiplayer game, is massively famous all around the world. Fortnite is available across various platforms, including the mobile gaming ones.

Unfortunately, Fortnite takes up a lot of space, which makes it difficult for players to download and enjoy. Players who can only spare 200 MB of storage space can enjoy the following Android games, all of which resemble Fortnite in some way.

5 best Android games like Fortnite under 200 MB

These are five of the best Android games like Fortnite which are under 200 MB:

1. 1v1.LOL – Online Building & Shooting Simulator

Image via Akuma (YouTube)

This game required players to shoot and build to survive, just like Fortnite. The game offers a practice mode for the beginners, where they can practice their construction and shooting skills.

This title has a good selection of powerful weapons, which includes sub-machine guns, shotguns and more. Players can also build walls around their squad to protect themselves from enemies.

Download it from here.

2. Rocket Royale

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The innovative gameplay of Rocket Royale is what attracts players to the game. Players will have to fight for their survival in a hostile island which will surely give them Fortnite vibes.

Players will also be required to build a rocket with the materials available, as they attempt to escape the island. Players can either play this title solo, or with their friends.

Download it from here.

3. Battle Destruction

Image via Gaming Mobile (YouTube)

The cartoonish characters of this game will surely remind players of the characters of Fortnite. This game has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The game offers a big snowy map, with day and night mode for players to enjoy. The simple controls of the title is also a contributing factor towards its popularity.

Download it from here.

4. Victory Royale

Image Via Google Play Store

In this game, 100 players land in a hostile land and fight for their survival, like Fortnite. This game has low device requirements and is compatible with both high and low-end Android devices.

The PVP fights are also entertaining to take part in. The game is criticized for a few features, but players can still give it go.

Download it from here.

5. Battlefield Royale – The One

Image via TOMSAK - MOBILE GAMING (YouTube)

The general rules of battle-royale games are applicable to this title too. Players can buy various skins and accessories and use it to customize the appearance of their characters, just like they did in Fortnite.

In one match, there can be a total of 50 players. Cool gadgets like enemy detectors and holograms are offered by this game, and they are helpful when it comes to fights.

Download it from here.

