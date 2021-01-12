5 best Android games like Fortnite in 2021

The mobile version of Fortnite offers two main modes, Battle Royale and Creative. The Battle Royale mode is about being the last person surviving, whereas the Creative mode allows players to build various structures and battle arenas.

Since its inception, Fortnite has inspired many games on several gaming platforms. If players are into Fortnite, they can give the following games a try.

Top 5 Android games similar to Fortnite in 2021

These are the five best Android games like Fortnite:

#1 - MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

The vibrant backdrop and the cool characters of this multiplayer 3D FPS game will surely remind players of Fortnite. This game has three modes: DeathMatch, Team DeathMatch, and Bomb Defusal.

The game offers five maps, including Diwali Yard, Ryokan, GhostTown, and LightHouse. MaskGun is also appreciated for its good graphics and has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

#2 - Battlefield Royale – The One

This title is a Battle Royale game where the ultimate goal of players is to be the last person standing. Cool gadgets like holograms and enemy detectors makes the game even more fun to play.

Like Fortnite, this title also features cartoonish characters whose appearances can be customized. The game offers various skins and accessories that players can purchase.

#3 - 1v1.LOL – Online Building & Shooting Simulator

Apart from survival, this game also has building elements, which makes it more like Fortnite. Players not only need to fight their enemies but also build trenches for protection.

Gamers will be provided with powerful weapons like Sub-Machine Guns, Shotguns, etc. Beginners can brush up their skills of construction and shooting in the practice mode.

#4 - Victory Royale

Like the Battle Royale mode of Fortnite, 100 players land in a hostile land and fight it out to be the last person standing. The game also offers PVP fights that players can enjoy.

This game is compatible with both high and low-end Android devices. Victory Royale is not flawless and needs improvement, but players can still try it out with their friends.

#5 - Battlelands Royale

The animated characters and funny weapons in this Battle Royale title will surely remind players of Fortnite. The game does a brilliant job of bringing humor to the Battle Royale genre.

A Battlelands Royale match can last for about 3 to 5 minutes. In this title, a maximum of 32 players can fight it out in a match using weapons like mini-guns, assault rifles, and bazookas.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.