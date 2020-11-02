5 best Android games like Free Fire under 200 MB

Free Fire is a famous battle royale game that abides by the general rules of this genre. The characters in this title have their unique personalities, which makes them appealing to the player base.

If you are facing storage problems, you can play games that do not require high-device requirements. And if you are looking for titles like Free Fire, take a look at the list below.

Best Android alternatives for Free Fire under 200 MB

These are some of the best such games available in the Google Play Store:

1. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

The major highlight of this game is that it has successfully implemented both elements from both the MOBA and battle royale genres. Like Free Fire, each character in this title is has special abilities that you can use while battling enemies.

If you want to access various skins, arenas, modes, etc., the regular updates will satisfy your craving. A match in Heroes Strike Offline lasts for a short time, compared to Free Fire, and has only 12 players in total.

Size: 102 MB

2. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Since both this title and Free Fire are battle royale games, you will find quite a few similarities between them. As soon as you land on the battlefield, your primary aim will be to stock up on supplies.

Battle Royale 3D comes with a Poison Circle that you must avoid at all costs. It offers you a 4x4 km map and many vehicles that you can use to travel and loot at various places around the map.

Size: 99 MB

3. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

The realistic weapons in this game will surely remind you of Free Fire. This title, which can also be played offline, has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

Free survival gets appreciated for its graphics and immersive sound effects. You can use two primary guns and one secondary gun to shoot and kill enemies.

Size: 120 MB

4. Battlelands Royale

This battle royale game will win you over with its fun, cartoonish characters. You will get the vibe of many battle royale games like Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire while playing this game.

Battlelands Royale can accommodate up to 32 players in one match, and each game lasts about five minutes. Once you land on the battlefield, you will get many supplies to loot and weapons to use.

Size: 114 MB

5. Free Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

This title offers exciting modes like Squad Mode, Team Battle, etc. Free Battle Royale Fire Force has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store, and you can play it without an internet connection, as the name suggests.

This game will offer you many weapons to choose from once you download it for free. Like Free Fire, it will also give you the option of selecting cool characters with unique abilities.

Size: 101 MB

