5 best Android games like Free Fire under 500 MB

Garena Free Fire is a famous battle royale game, with over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It gets appreciated for its graphics, gameplay, and range of characters and weapons.

There are many titles that have the same gameplay as that of Free Fire. Players who do not have enough space in their devices can check the list below for similar Android games under 500 MB.

Five best Android alternatives to Free Fire

These are some of the best such games available on the Play Store:

1. Battlelands Royale

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This title will give players Free Fire and Fortnite vibes because of its fun, cartoonish characters. These characters help dial down the seriousness of the battle royale genre and make Battlelands Royale fun to play.

With a total of 32 players, matches in this game are significantly shorter than Free Fire and last approximately five minutes each. This title also offers cool weapons like bazookas and mini-guns.

Size: 111 MB

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via APKPure.com

As the name suggests, this is a battle royale FPS game that features a safe zone, like Free Fire. It allows players to buy cool skins so that they can style their characters.

Battle Royale comes with the auto shooting feature and has over 30 different types of weapons. Players will also have fun playing with the semi-pixelated cartoonish characters.

Size: 75 MB

Download it from here.

3. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Image via Mobinarium (YouTube)

Many players like this game as it successfully incorporates both MOBA and battle royale elements. Each character in this title is unique in its own way, like the characters in Free Fire.

Advertisement

The regular updates in Heroes Strike helps add new skins, arenas, modes, etc. to this game. There are 12 players in each match, each lasting for a shorter duration compared to a Free Fire match.

Size: 102 MB

Download it from here.

4. Free Battle Royale Fire Force: Shooting games

Image via APKPure.com

Players often choose this title as it can be played offline and online, and is compatible with low-end devices. It also offers exciting modes ranging from Squad Mode to Team Battle.

Fire Force also has a good arsenal of weapons that players can choose from. Like Free Fire, this game also has cool characters with unique abilities to use on the battlefield.

Size: 101 MB

Download it from here.

5. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via APKPure.com

Advertisement

Like Free Fire, players can use various skins to customize and dress up their characters differently in this title. It can also be played offline and gets appreciated for its simple and easy controls.

ScarFall is famous for giving players the chance to respawn up to a maximum number of three times. There are also various vehicles and weapons that increase the gamers' chances of survival in this game.

Size: 353 MB

Download it from here.