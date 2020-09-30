Hill Climb Racing is a physics-based driving game which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. The game offers over 29 different vehicles that you can unlock depending on your playstyle.

If you like racing up the hills, then you must have played Hill Climb Racing before. If you are looking for more games which are similar to this title, referring to the list given below might be a good idea.

5 best Android games like Hill Climb Racing

These are five of the best Android games like Hill Climb Racing:

1. Exion Hill Racing

Exion Hill RacingImage Credits: APKsHub.

This title has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, which already proves that it is a good game. There are 31 playable levels in the game, and you will surely love it for it's realistic depiction of car physics.

Exion Hill Climbing also gives you the option of upgrading the engine, tires and suspension of the car. If mobile storage is one of your concerns about downloading games, then this title will come as a breath of fresh air, as it is only 30 MB in size.

Download it from here.

2. Road Draw: Climb Your Own Hills

Road Draw: Climb Your Own Hills. Image Credits: Google Play.

This game adds an exciting twist to uphill racing, and must be appreciated for its innovative gameplay. As the name suggests, you will have to draw the roads yourself before leading the vehicle, which can be both fun and addictive.

There are many vehicles that users can choose from, ranging from SUVs to even a School Bus. This game also has a rating of 4.2 stars in the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

3. Uphill Racing: Climber Legend

Uphill Racing: Climber Legend. Image Credits: Google Play.

Like Hill Climb Racing, there are various terrains that you will have to overcome in this game. Remember, in order to climb steep hills, you must use the brake pedal to keep the balance.

There are unique upgrades that will improve the quality of your vehicle, thereby making your journey relatively smoother. The game has many levels, all of which give you different awards.

Download it from here.

4. Down the hill 2

Image Credits: AppGrooves.

From two-wheelers to four-wheelers, there are over 21 vehicles that you can control in this title. Remember to collect coins, just like you did in Hill Climb Racing, if you want to equip all the cool upgrades.

You can choose from over 4 different characters to play with. This is a title that everyone should try, as it requires no internet connection and can be downloaded for free.

Download it from here.

5. Zombie Hill Racing – Earn To Climb: Apocalypse

Zombie Hill Racing – Earn To Climb: Apocalypse. Image Credits: APKPure.com.

This title does a great job of combining hill climb racing with zombies. In effect, you accomplish two tasks at once - killing zombies and driving your vehicle.

Most games like Hill Climb Racing do not have a storyline, but the story mode of this title is truly thrilling. It boasts a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, which comes as all the more reason to try it out.

Download it from here.