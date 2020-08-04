5 best Android games like Ludo King

As most of us are stuck home due to the coronavirus pandemic, we can neither meet each other nor hang out together to recreate the countless Ludo nights we enjoyed as kids. However, thanks to Ludo King, we can now play Ludo with our friends and family despite the distance.

The game remains the same but has now taken an online format, where you can chat with your friends while playing using voice chat. That’s not all, Ludo King also offers Snakes and Ladders, and we all know that a board-game night would be incomplete without the two games played together.

5 best Android games you must try if you love Ludo King

#1 Monopoly

Image courtesy: Marmalade Game Studio

Yes, Monopoly is on Android so you can now fight over properties with your family over the phone as well. We all know how brutal this game can actually get - whether it is the fight over Mayfair or the thirst to have as many houses and hotels as you can. Just like Ludo King, Monopoly lets you keep the spirit of healthy competition alive.

#2 Uno Friends

Image courtesy: 3nions

Speaking of competition that can threaten your relationships, Uno Friends is another app like Ludo King that provides the same kind of multiplayer experience for a card game. Following the same rules as the original game, Uno Friends is a great way to play Uno without actually meeting someone.

#3 Pandemic: The Board Game

Image courtesy: Microsoft

Pandemic is a board game adapted for Android, and though it is not exactly like Ludo King, it still gives similar multiplayer gameplay. Since it is a cooperative board game, Pandemic will allow you to play with friends to defeat the deadly virus ravaging the world.

#4 Risk: Global Domination

Image courtesy: Google Play

Risk: Global Domination is the Android version of the popular board game. It is a strategy board game in which you are vying for global domination as you play against friends. The app provides the same competitive vibe for you that Ludo King does, and is definitely worth a try.

#5 Snakes and Ladders King

Image courtesy: The Cryd's Daily

What is Ludo without Snakes and Ladders? Whenever we got too sick of getting beat in Ludo, we would just flip the board over and play Snakes and Ladders. It was, of course, a brutal game of chance and had nothing to do with skills but we enjoyed playing it immensely anyway.