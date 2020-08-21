Before PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile started reigning in the smartphone gaming world, Mini Militia was the multiplayer battle game that was enjoyed by teens worldwide. This title has a simple gameplay and also works in the offline mode, which made it very popular among players.

If you want to relive the good old days and get that Mini Militia feel while playing other games, here are a few of them to try out.

Five best Android games like Mini Militia

Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans (Image Credits: Google Play)

Clash of Clans is more of a strategy game than a simple shooter game. But its scope is more than Mini Militia, as you can do a lot of other activities apart from shooting enemies, like building your village and raising a clan. Plan a foolproof battle strategy and indulge in clan wars in this engaging game.

BombSqaud

BombSquad (Image Credits: Google Play)

There are various mini-games that you can play in BombSquad. The gameplay is very entertaining, and you will have fun when you blow up friends using bombs. There can be eight players at one point. If you are not comfortable with touch screen controls, do not worry, as this game supports controllers as well!

WarFriends: PvP Shooter Game

WarFriends (Image Credits: Android Authority)

The animations of this game will surely remind you of Mini Militia. You need to collect military weapons, build your army and shoot other players. WarFriends is fast-paced and has various challenges that you will have to face. Weapons in this title include anti-tank bazookas! How cool is that?!

MazeMilitia Classic Multiplayer Shooting Game

MazeMilitia (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

MazeMilitia is a LAN and online multiplayer shooting game like Mini Militia. It offers three game modes that you can choose. The animation of this title is cool, and the sound effects are also realistic. There are weapons like snipers, machine guns, launchers, etc that you can use to kill enemies.

Blitz Brigade - Online FPS fun

Blitz Brigade (Image Credits: Google Play)

Blitz Brigade is a multiplayer first-person shooter game that you will enjoy playing. You can join any of the seven different classes, including Soldier, Medic, Sniper, etc. You can also unlock Ultra Abilities, which will give you a considerable advantage while battling the other team. There can be 12 players in total battling at the same time.