5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile as of December 2020

PUBG Mobile is one of the best mobile battle royale games that players can enjoy with an internet connection. The game provides a traditional BR experience, with realistic graphics and a wide range of weapons.

If you are looking to try an Android game that offers a similar experience to PUBG Mobile, here are a few that you can try.

5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile in December 2020

These are five of the best Android games that are similar to PUBG Mobile as of December 2020:

#1 Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day

Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Free Fire is an immensely popular battle royale game known for its exciting gameplay. The game stands out in the genre for its inclusion of characters and pets which have special abilities that help the player on the virtual battleground.

Download the game from here.

#2 Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile (Image via 4K Wallpapers)

With over 100 million downloads and 4.5 stars on Google Play Store, Call of Duty: Mobile is considered the de facto rival to PUBG Mobile. Players love this game for its high-intensity gameplay, console-quality graphics and customizable controls.

Download the game from here.

#3 Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games (Image via APKPure.com)

Players will enjoy Cyber Fire if they love a battle royale experience with a post-apocalyptic backdrop. This game has easy controls and comes with an auto-shooting feature, which makes it easy for beginners to shoot opponents. Cyber Fire has a rating of 4.2 on Google Play Store.

Download the game from here.

#4 ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat (Image via Pinterest)

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a shooting game with survival elements and can be enjoyed with or without an internet connection. The game boasts of real-life graphics and easy controls. It also has cool gadgets like enemy detectors that can be used to track enemies nearby.

Download the game from here.

#5 Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game (Image via KruGames, YouTube)

Swag Shooter employs the traditional battle royale formula like PUBG Mobile. The game has many characters with powers that help the player increase their chances of survival.

Swag Shooter also offers a good collection of weapons that can be paired with different scopes to improve aim.

Download the game from here.