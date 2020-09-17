5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 50 MB

Much to the disappointment of many mobile gamers, PUBG Mobile Lite was recently banned in India. Since then, players have been scrambling to look for alternatives.

If you don't have enough storage space on your phone, you can download the games mentioned below, as each of them takes up only 50 MB. These games are also compatible for low-end phones, just like PUBG Mobile Lite.

Five best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 50 MB

These are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile Lite, which are less than 50 MB:

1. Stickman Battle Royale

Stickman Battle Royale. Image: GamesBattlesCrash (YouTube).

You land on a hostile island and then engage in an epic fight for survival in this popular shooter. Like all battle royale games, your ultimate goal will be to survive till the very end, and emerge as the last person standing.

This 2D stickman game is also appreciated for its deathmatch mode. It can also be played offline, so you don't need to worry about slow internet.

Size: 21 MB

Download it from here.

2. Victory Royale

Victory Royale. Image: Google Play.

Like you did in PUBG Mobile Lite, you will have to fight for your life in this game as well. Even though this online FPS shooter title requires massive improvements in some places, you can definitely give it a try.

Victory Royale gives you several opportunities to improve your shooting skills and survival tactics. You can also engage in PVP fights with players around the world.

Size: 33 MB

Download it from here.

3. Free Battle Royale: Battleground Survival

Free Battle Royale: Battleground Survival. Image: APKPure.com.

One of the key attractions of this game is that it can also be played offline. The graphics of the title are not up to the mark, but can run on your low-end device nonetheless.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, your ultimate goal while playing this title will be to survive and eliminate enemies. In the process of surviving, you will be required to shoot anyone who comes your way.

Size: 42 MB

Download it from here.

4. Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game

Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game. Image: APKPure.com.

You will have to engage in an epic gun battle to survive in this popular title. The game has a plethora of action-adventure missions that you can accomplish.

You will find all the necessary supplies and ammunition strewn around in the battleground. Even if you don't have enough data at the end of the day, you can play this game with ease.

Size: 43 MB

Download it from here.

5. Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator

Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter. Image: Google Play.

If you like pixelated graphics rather than realistic gameplay, this title is for you. As the name suggests, you will have to shoot your enemies with a gun in this battle royale game, just like PUBG Mobile Lite.

This title has easy controls and comes with an auto-shooting feature. So if you are not confident enough to shoot your enemies, you just need to point the gun towards them and let the game do the rest of the job.

Size: 34 MB

Download it from here.