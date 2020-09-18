5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB

PUBG Mobile Lite was one of the most popular mobile battle royale games in India before the Indian government banned it. The game doesn't take a lot of space and has minimal device requirements.

There are many games available on the Google Play Store that are very similar to PUBG Mobile Lite. Also, you don't need to worry about storage space, as these games take up only less than 500 MB of space on smartphones.

Five best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB

These are five of the best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall. Image: Pinterest.

ScarFall is one of the best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite that you can download. If you thought that the gameplay of PUBG Mobile Lite was easy to get used to, you would feel the same way while playing this game.

It can also be played offline and doesn't require an internet connection. The game even gives you a chance to respawn again, which is an added advantage and one of the reasons why you should go for it.

Size: 353 MB

2. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Hopeless Land. Image: OXiDroid.

This strategic battle royale game will surely remind you of PUBG Mobile Lite. Instead of 60 players parachuting on an island, Hopeless Land features 121 players who need to battle it out against each other to emerge as the last one standing.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the game is compatible for both high-end and low-end smartphones. The controls are easy to get used to, and you won't have a hard time adapting to the game.

Size: 346 MB

3. Game of Survival

Game of Survival. Image: Maximumandroid - Just Good Games (YouTube)

If you like zombie-themed games, you must surely try Game of Survival. As the name suggests, your ultimate goal will be to survive. The only catch is that you would not be fighting people, but zombies.

Even if this title is not a battle-royale game, you will have to look for weapons and supplies, which might remind you of PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, which is a testament to the game's quality.

Size: 345 MB

4. Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale. Image: Wallpaper Cave.

This gameplay of this title consists of cartoonish characters, and will surely remind you of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile Lite. If you want to feel the nostalgia again, call your friends and try this battle royale game.

Battlelands Royale consists of matches that last for 2 to 3 minutes, depending upon your survival time. There will be 32 players in total, so be armed with mini-guns and bazookas to kill your enemies.

Size: 111 MB

5. Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game

Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game. Image: Google Play.

Fire Squad Battle Royale offers you a plethora of good action-adventure packed missions that you can fulfil.

Like you scoured the battleground for supplies and ammunition in PUBG Mobile Lite, you will have to do the same in this battle royale title. With a size of only 43 MB, you can download and play this game with ease.

Size: 43 MB