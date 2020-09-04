5 best Android games like Rules of Survival

While the whole nation is rife with the news of PUBG Mobile's ban, somehow, the battle royale game called Rules of Survival has gotten buried under the news. Along with PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, this title also got banned.

Rules of Survival was also a popular BR game that was overshadowed by the popularity of PUBG Mobile. If you are one of those mobile gamers who played it, here are a few alternatives that you can try.

Five best Android games like Rules of Survival

These are some best similar titles:

1. Garena Free Fire: 3volution

Free Fire (Image Credits: The Esports Observer)

After the ban of PUBG Mobile and other BR games, this has become the most famous title in this genre. The gameplay is simple, and you have to jump out with a parachute, loot an island for weapons and supplies to kill opponents. There can be a total of 50 players in a match.

Download it from here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

The best part about this game is that it is compatible with both high and low-end smartphones. With a size of only 353 MB, this title does not even take up a lot of space, while ensuring a good gaming experience. The rules are the same as any battle royale offering, and you get a chance to respawn a maximum of three times. You can also play ScarFall offline!

Download it from here.

3. Royale Battle Survivor

Royale Battle Survivor (Image Credits: mobilesmspk)

Remember to keep in mind the tactics of battle royale games when playing this title. You need to collect supplies, weapons, and armour from the battleground and kill enemies. The gameplay is simple, and you can also aim and snipe enemies from a distance.

Download it from here.

4. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Hopeless Land (Image Credits: Google Play)

There will be 121 players in one match in this battle royale title, so make sure that you stock up on supplies, as it will make it easier to defend yourself. This game will offer you many guns, so ensure that you choose a powerful one. Hopeless Land has easy controls and is compatible with both high and low-end phones.

Download it from here.

5. Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image Credits: Google Play)

There can be a total of 32 players in this battle royale game comprising of cute characters. Each match lasts between three and five minutes, depending on your survival time. You can play it alone, or you can invite friends and defeat enemies together. Battlelands also offers you a big map that you can loot for supplies.

Download it from here.