Subnautica is a famous action-adventure game which boasts various survival elements in its gameplay. The offers a brilliant aquatic open-world environment to explore, and has to be played from a firs-person perspective.

Subnautica, unfortunately, is not available on mobile gaming platforms. So, if you want to play Android games which are similar to Subnautica, you can check out the list given below.

5 best Android games like Subnautica

These are five of the best games like Subnautica:

1. Adventure Escape: Space Crisis

Instead of having an aquatic backdrop like Subnautica, this game has a futuristic setting. The game revolves around the mystery of the missing crew, and is all about exploring a space station.

You need to gather tools which will help you survive, and solve puzzles to figure out the mystery. With a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store, this title is appreciated for its solid graphics and interesting puzzles.

2. Ocean is Home: Survival Island

This is also an open-world survival game like Subnautica. As the name suggests, the story follows a man who has to survive on an island by building his own house and looking for food.

You will step into the shoes of the man and craft various items which will help you survive on the island. Make sure you also carve weapons which will help you hunt your prey.

3. Survival-quest ZARYA-1 STATION

Like Adventure Escape: Space Crisis, this title also has a futuristic environment set in space. This game has action and survival as its main theme, much like Subnautica does, but the similarities in terms of gameplay are limited.

If you like sci-fi horror games, you will be drawn into Survival-quest ZARYA-1 STATION more. The best part about this game is that it will give you the liberty to choose your own path, and weave your own story in the process.

4. Minecraft Earth (Early Access)

Explore a new side of Minecraft Earth with this game, which has been downloaded over 5 million times from the Google Play Store. Like Subnautica, Minecraft Earth is also a survival title.

This game will allow you to play with users from all over the world, with the collective aim of creating various structures together. The title has simple controls and will take up only 64 MB in your Android device.

5. Survival On Mars 3D

As the name suggests, this game is all about survival on the planet of Mars. Like you explored the beautiful ocean on the planet of Aurora in Subnautica, you will get the opportunity to explore Mars through this title.

You will have to use tools and various equipment to build structures in this sandbox game. The game has HD graphics and also gets cool upgrades, which makes the experience even better.

