5 best Android games like Temple Run on Google Play Store

Temple Run is one of the first games that players around the world played on their smartphones. The game has a very simple objective but is extremely addictive.

Like all endless running games, the gameplay of Temple Run has many obstacles as well as power-ups that can be collected and utilised later.

So, if you love Temple Run and are looking for similar games, you can check out the list of games below.

5 best Android games similar to Temple Run on Google Play Store

Here are five of the best Android games like Temple Run on Google Play Store:

1. Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers is an endless running game like Temple Run and is very popular on the mobile gaming platform. Your main motive in this game is to dodge the trains coming your way.

Even though the game has no ultimate goal in particular, it is very addictive. You can also collect gold coins on your journey, which you can use to upgrade your character.

2. Jumanji: Epic Run

Your primary aim in Jumanji: Epic Run is to retrieve the sacred Falcon Jewel which has been stolen. Set in the exciting world of Jumanji, this game has 4 game modes that you can indulge in.

Jumanji: Epic Run has no shortage of addictive adventure as you will find yourself in the thick of the action, whether it's running away from hyenas or free falling from waterfalls.

3. Sonic Dash

This endless running game will re-acquaint you with the iconic blue hedgehog named Sonic. With over 50 million downloads, Sonic Dash has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google Play Store.

The game gives you the option to play as Sonic or as any one of his friends: Tails, Knuckles and Shadow. Like Temple Run, this game requires you to dodge various obstacles and jump over barriers along the way.

4. Endless Run: Jungle Escape

Endless Run: Jungle Escape is also an endless running game like Temple Run. However, in this game, there are different terrains that you can explore and many mysteries that you can uncover. This game also has various kinds of power-ups like sprint, shield, magnets and more.

Endless Run: Jungle Escape has a bigger scope than Temple Run as there are dedicated missions that you can complete. You can also choose new roles and collect treasure chests in the game.

5. Lara Croft: Relic Run

The Lara Croft series is already a popular video gaming franchise. If you want to step into the shoes of the confident female protagonist on the go, you can play Lara Croft: Relic Run.

The game is more adventurous than Temple Run and has specific objectives. It also gives you the option to engage in fights with different opponents on your journey.

