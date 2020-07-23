Several Android smartphones nowadays are being manufactured solely for gaming purposes. Over the years, Android smartphones have become a legitimate, handheld gaming platform.

While smartphones became popular due to their touch feature, some players don't feel comfortable using it while playing mobile games. There are quite a few Android games that are compatible with a standard 'PC Mouse'. However, you might have to restrict your choice of games to mainly 'point and click' adventure games, if you want to play with just a mouse.

Five best Android games with mouse support

Here are the best Android games with mouse support that you can try out:

Broken Sword: Director's Cut

Broken Sword: Director's Cut. Image: Steam.

Playing this adventure game is like reading a fascinating book that captures your attention from the very first moment. Explore the streets of Paris and help solve a murder mystery in this beautiful game with a hard-hitting story. Broken Sword: Director's Cut will not take up much of your time as it is short and to the point.

Minecraft

Minecraft. Image: Google Play.

Minecraft is perhaps one of the most popular 'sandbox' video games of all time. There are two modes that you can play in, namely, the Survival mode and the Creative mode. You can also choose to modify the gameplay mechanics of the game.

The Silent Age

Silent Age. Image: YouTube.

Travel to a dystopian world devoid of people in this 'point and click' adventure game. You will have to solve puzzles in order to get out of tricky situations. The Silent Age has decent graphics and soundtrack.

Broken Age

Broken Age. Image: YouTube.

Follow the lives of two teenagers, living in different worlds, in this coming-of-age game. You can take control of their lives and weave the story according to your wish. The animation and the storyline of Broken Age is loved by kids and adults alike.

Crashlands

Crashlands. Image: YouTube.

Crashlands is one of the best adventure role-playing Android games with mouse support. You play the role of a galactic trucker who has to survive on various planets.