5 of the best Android games that do not use mobile data

Back in the early stages of the Android platform, gaming was viewed only as a time-killer, or something that came as a by-product of the smartphone.

Today, however, several mobile manufacturers and companies are building Androids specifically for gaming. Perhaps companies like Sony saw this rise in popularity of mobile gaming and discontinued their handheld gaming consoles.

The popularity of the Android platform for gaming has made smartphones a legitimate handheld gaming device. Games on Android are much bigger and in-depth than ever before, and more often than not, require an internet connection.

However, there is still space for the casual Android game, one that does not require an internet connection. These games can be enjoyed while on the move, or in places with no access to mobile data or Wi-Fi.

Five of the best Android games that do not use mobile data

5) Alto's Odyssey

Alto's Odyssey is perhaps one of the best looking games on Androids, proving that games do need to have great graphics to look great, and that art style is as important as graphics. It is an absolute joy to play, and one that will transport you to a beautiful location, complete with a scenic sunset and a moonlit adventure through the valley.

4) Shadow Fight

Shadow Fight is one of the best fighting games on this platform, and one that will keep you engaged for hours. The game has a rather interesting progression system, and one that might encourage micro-transactions. However, it is still great to play, and does not require an internet connection all the time. Shadow Fight also has enough depth in combat to keep players engaged.

3) Plants v Zombies 2

Plants v Zombies is one of the most popular games on the Android platform, and one that has as a dedicated fanbase online. The game is as charming as it is challenging, and will keep you on your toes. Plants v Zombies 2 is the sequel to the original game, and improves on virtually all fronts. It adds great new elements to the game and makes it an overall better experience. Fans of the strategy genre will absolutely love this game.

2) Smash Hit

Smash Hit lives up to its namesake in the gameplay department of this wonderful Android game. Destroying every object in your path is the one overarching objective in the game, and it never gets old. One of the best ways to bust stress, Smash Hit (extra points for clever title) is a great means to unwind, especially if you are in a place without an internet connection.

1) Duet

Duet is one of the most unique games on Android. A peaceful yet exciting hypnotic-adventure puzzle game, Duet requires you to think and act quickly. The challenge in the game comes in the way of having to control two different objects that are dependent on each other. Duet is absolutely one of the best games on the Android platform.