5 best Android gaming smartphones under Rs 20000 in July 2020

A perfect gaming phone needs a powerful processor and long-lasting battery.

We list out the best Android gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000 available today.

Asus 5Z (Image Source: www amazon.com)

Nowadays, a lot of youngsters are moving towards a new field, the gaming industry. But a majority of them belong to middle-class families, and hence, may not be able to afford high-class gaming equipment. As a result, mobile gaming is becoming more popular than PC gaming in India.

With that in mind, we have found the best Android gaming smartphones for you to take gaming to a whole new level. If your budget is around Rs 20000, you have lots of options!

Top 5 Android gaming smartphones under Rs 20000 in India

1) Asus 5Z

You may be surprised, because Snapdragon 845 is not limited to expensive Androids anymore. The Asus 5Z is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and equipped with a 3300 mAh battery. It is the only smartphone that offers this kind of processor under Rs 20,000.

Price: 6GB RAM/64GB ROM — Rs 16,999

2) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Image Source: www.pdevice.com)

Not surprisingly, the second spot belongs to a Redmi phone. The Note 9 Pro Max sports a 6.67 inch display, which is ideal for gaming. It is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, and has a huge 5020 mAh long-lasting battery, which means you can enjoy longer gaming sessions. Along with the battery and processor, a 64 MP camera is another highlight of this Android offering.

Price: 6GB RAM/64GB ROM — Rs 16,499

3) Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro (Image Credit: www.kimovil.com)

Realme 6 Pro is another mid-range flagship Android device which is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor. It has a 6.60 inch LCD display and a 4300 mAh battery, which lasts a whole day. It is also equipped with a handy 64 MP camera.

Price: 4GB RAM/64GB ROM — Rs 16,999

4) Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung M31 (Image Source: www.moneycontrol.com)

The main feature of this smartphone is its 6000 mAh battery. The Samsung M31 has a 6.4 inch display, and is equipped with Samsung's Exynos 9611 processor. Due to its huges battery, this phone weighs a little more than its competitors (191gm).

Price: 6GB RAM/64GB ROM — Rs 16,499

5) Poco X2

Poco X2 (Image Source: www.pdevice.com)

This is the only Android device in this list which offers a Snapdragon 730G processor under Rs 20,000. It sports a huge 4500 mAh battery, and 6 GB of RAM, which makes this phone a dream for gamers. It also has a 6.67 inch display.

Price: 6GB RAM/64GB ROM — Rs 17,499

All the above-listed Android phones offer great displays, powerful processors and long-lasting batteries, which is the secret for any successful gamer.