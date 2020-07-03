5 best Android mobile games to play with friends online

There has been a rise of multiplayer games on the Android platform recently. A lot of these games have come up so that players can play along with their friends on their devices. Playing with friends is always fun, and in the current situation around the world, such mobile games are a great way to enjoy and pass time with friends.

That being said, here is the list of five Android mobile games to play with friends.

#1 Ludo King

Ludo King (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

This renowned board game is now on Android devices, and players can play online with friends in custom rooms. The six-player mode in the game enables players to enjoy themselves with a group of friends.

#2 8 Ball Pool

8 Ball Pool (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

The popular online pool game has been in action since 2010, and players can go online and play head to head with friends as well. The game is published by Miniclip, and can prove to be a great time killer.

#3 Mini Militia 2

Mini Militia (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

Mini Militia - Doodle Army 2 is a fun 2D shooter game that all players will enjoy. They could create rooms to play with friends, and up to six players can play in the online multiplayer mode.

#4 UNO!™

UNO!™ (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

The popular card game, UNO, is available on Google Play Store. There are many modes present for players, who can relish this card game with friends.

#5 Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

The game features various 3v3 modes, and a fast-paced battle royale game. The diverse brawlers have different abilities, and players can team up with their friends to battle against other players in these modes.

There are various other Android mobile games as well that players can play with their friends online, and this is not an exhaustive list of the same.