5 best anti-air troops in Clash Royale in 2022

Clash Royale is one of the most popular mobile games globally since it allows players to participate in real-time 1v1 and 2v2 battles. Players use cards to attack the battlefield and win battles.

There are various cards in the game that must be combined in an 8-cards deck. Players must have enough anti-air troops, support troops, tank troops, and more to win battles effectively. This article will discuss the five best anti-air troops in Clash Royale, which should be used to tackle the enemy's air units.

Clash Royale: 5 best anti-air troops in 2022

5) Musketeer

Musketeer card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

The Musketeer is one of the strongest Rare cards in Clash Royale. It is a single-target card with high damage that may be unlocked through in-game Training.

The Musketeer has strong support for mini tanks and tank personnel since it can easily target air and ground forces. To protect the Musketeer card from extra damage, players should place it far away from the enemy's troops.

4) Baby Dragon

Baby Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 212

Hitpoints: 1526

Once players reach Arena 2, they can obtain the Baby Dragon card. It's a short-range flying unit with a high hitpoint count that deals area damage to enemy troops and structures.

Its area damage makes him an excellent counter to armies like the Minions, Skeleton Army, and Minion Horde. Players should couple it with single-target troops to do the most damage to the opponent's soldiers.

3) Electro Wizard

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale SHOCKTOBER has started!



Battle in Electro Valley with a boosted Electro Wizard this season, and prepare yourself for something... shocking SHOCKTOBER has started!Battle in Electro Valley with a boosted Electro Wizard this season, and prepare yourself for something... shocking ⚡ SHOCKTOBER has started! ⚡Battle in Electro Valley with a boosted Electro Wizard this season, and prepare yourself for something... shocking 👀 https://t.co/vjXTIWB7dM

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Players can unlock Electro Wizard, another powerful legendary card when they reach Arena 11. He's a single-target unit with high hitpoints and damage output. He can stun and reset foes' abilities, giving him a good counter against high-damage air forces like Inferno Dragon and Minion Horde.

2) Wizard

Wizard in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 370

Hitpoints: 955

Once players reach Arena 4, they can unlock the Wizards, a high-hitpoint and area-damage troop. It's a good support unit for high-hitpoint troops because of his area damage ability.

He can counter strong air units by creating a counterpush gap. His ability to deal a single blow to swarms of soldiers like Minions makes him an excellent unit for halting an opposing onslaught.

1) Archer Queen

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Have you tried out the Archer Queen in her Launch Party Challenge yet? 🏹

There's an Epic Book of Cards to collect! But I'm the QueeeeenHave you tried out the Archer Queen in her Launch Party Challenge yet? 🏹There's an Epic Book of Cards to collect! But I'm the Queeeeen 💅Have you tried out the Archer Queen in her Launch Party Challenge yet? 🏹 There's an Epic Book of Cards to collect! https://t.co/SlK2Tvya0U

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

Archer Queen is one of the most popular Champion cards in Clash Royale that can be unlocked at Arena 14. She's a single target card with the ability to attack both ground and air targets.

She is one of the most potent Champion cards in the game, capable of inflicting significant damage. Her ability to cloak herself also allows her to become invisible to all enemy forces for a short time.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha