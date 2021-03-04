5 best anti-heroes in video games

The archetypical hero has seen a decline in popularity, not just in the games industry but in all entertainment mediums. The sensibilities of the audience have evolved from the era of the white-hat hero and the archetypical black-hat villain. Today, some of the best characters in video games operate in a gray area.

The demand for more complex characters who offer more than just righteousness and an unshakeable moral compass has been rising steadily over the years. While heroes such as Superman and Solid Snake once represented true architectural heroes with strong values, more complex characters like Joel from The Last of Us have begun to take center stage.

As a result, the games industry has been able to provide audiences with many complex characters over the years. The rise of the anti-hero, characters without the typical "hero" characteristics and a moral compass, has been monumental.

Here, we take a look at some of the most complex protagonists in video games.

5 best anti-heroes in videogame history

#5 Agent 47 - Hitman

This bald assassin is not one for morality or compassion. However, that is not a knock on his personality; it is just his design.

Having said that, Agent 47 has shown signs of humanity but these are often followed by clinical murder. The man is undoubtedly an amoral assassin who kills people for money but, as it just so happens, the targets assigned to him are usually worse people. By taking out these targets, he is likely doing the world a favor.

Leagues away from a knight in shining armor, 47 is a ruthless assassin, but the world is somehow safer with him in it, making for an interesting conundrum.

#4 Edward Kenway - Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Edward Kenway is a man of ambition. He will not stop at anything to achieve his ultimate goal of going back home to England with immeasurable wealth and fame. Along the way, Kenway's ambitions lead him down a path of loss, self-destruction and grief. However, he somehow finds the resolve to come back stronger.

A man motivated only by his quest for wealth, Edward Kenway is perhaps more mercenary than hero and is one of the best protagonists ever in a video game. What makes Edward a truly fascinating character is his development from a dastardly pirate into a man with honor and principles.

While he ultimately begins to appreciate the value of morals and honor, the journey leading up to it is littered with moments of selfishness, reckless abandon and debauchery.

Edward Kenway is one of the most fun characters in a video game. However, he will also tug at the player's heartstrings with his complexity.

#3 Geralt of Rivia - The Witcher

For the right price, Geralt will slay any monster, save an entire village and bring peace to volatile lands. However, the keywords here are "for the right price."

Geralt's vocation as a Witcher bestows upon him a certain sense of responsibility to protect humankind from otherworldly beasts.

Yet, seeing as the world isn't exactly kind to Witchers, Geralt does the job only for the silver. Geralt's love for his surrogate daughter, Cirilla, is perhaps what grounds him and makes him less cynical about the world.

While the game series sees him commit an assortment of heroic acts, it is ultimately up to the player to decide how mercenary Geralt should be. Because at the end of the day, a Witcher's gotta eat, and killing monsters can work up an appetite.

That is not to say that Geralt does not have a moral compass, as he often breaks out the steel for humans.

#2 Bigby Wolf - The Wolf Among Us

Adapted from the critically acclaimed Fables comic books by Bill Willingham, Telltale's spin-off game, The Wolf Among Us, is probably one of the best character studies and detective stories in video games.

The game puts players in control of Biby Wolf (Big Bad Wolf), most famous for his part in the Red Riding Hood fable. In this universe, a detective named Bigby Wolf is charged with solving a horrific murder case.

Far from being a hero, Bigby's methods teeter very much on the line between hero and villain. With a dangerously violent temper and the ability to literally tear people's limbs, Bigby Wolf is not someone to mess with.

#1 Arthur Morgan - Red Dead Redemption 2

Arthur Morgan stands out as a clear favorite among all of Rockstar's protagonists.

An outlaw gunslinger, Arthur Morgan does not concern himself with being nice and welcoming. Apart from his behavior towards his camp, Arthur comes off as a terrifying big guy to the outside world.

While the player has a lot of influence regarding his demeanor and actions, Arthur is the quintessential anti-hero. As the name of the game implies, its events deal with Arthur fighting his way to redemption and somehow making up for a lifetime of crime and violence.

Honorable Mentions: