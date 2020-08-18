Battle royale games for Android are the rage, and for a good reason. These titles are usually fast-paced and action-oriented, which is why players, worldwide, like them. The ultimate aim of a BR game is survival. You can use different strategies to survive till the end and emerge as the winner.

Five best Android battle royale games

If you are looking for some of the best Android BR games, then you can check out the list below:

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: HDQwalls)

This Android title is the most popular BR game, with over 200 million downloads on Google Play. In this game, you will jump out of a plane on to an island to loot weapons, ammo and supplies to help defeat your enemies. Your ultimate goal will be to survive till the end.

Apart from playing solo, you can also play in duo or squad modes. There are five maps in total, and you can play in any one of them as per your preference.

Free Fire

Free Fire (Image Credits: HDQwalls)

Like all games in the battle royale genre, this game is also about surviving till the end. After landing on an island, you can hunt the place for guns and grenades to fight enemies. Also, ensure to gather medical equipment to boost your health. You will also have to overcome the threat posed by a ticking clock which makes sure that your safe zone shrinks over time.

Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave)

The gameplay and characters of this game will remind you of PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, respectively. It can aptly be defined as a battle royale game for kids. Matches last for a short amount of time, in comparison to the other BR titles. You can equip yourself with bazookas and mini-guns to shoot enemies and defend yourself.

Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction (Image Credits: DennisSunshineTV, YouTube)

You will have to be part of a deathmatch comprising of 100 players in this battle royale game. If you like Fortnite, the chances are that you will like this title too, because of its graphics. The touch screen controls are player-friendly, and the gameplay is not at all complicated. Survive till the end to be crowned the winner.

Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival (Image Credits: WallpaperAccess)

The stakes of survival in this battle royale game are high, as there are 120 players in total. You will be playing in a map which is as big as 8X8 km. You can also use vehicles to travel from one place to another. Also, play the single-player mode or be part of a team in this game.