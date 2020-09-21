Mobile gamers who enjoy battle-royale games got aa nasty shock when many games belonging to the genre were banned by the Indian government. The battle-royale titles are action-centric games which are all about surviving till the end. Some great games are still available for playing, though. Today, we list some of the lighter ones playable on Android devices.

If you are someone who faces the problem of with lack of storage space, you can download thsee games which require low device requirements from the Google Play Store. The games in this list are below 50 MB.

5 best battle-royale Android games under 50 MB in size

These are five of the best battle-royale games under 50 MB in size:

1. Thelast.io – 2D Battle Royale

Thelast.io – 2D Battle Royale. Image Credits: io Games.

This game gives a twist to the normal battle-royale titles by introducing fantasy elements. In this title, you will use magical staves and primitive weapons instead of guns to kill your enemies.

The core of this game is to survive till the end, just like all titles belonging to the battle-royale genre. The game has a rating of 4 stars in the Google Play Store.

Size: 25 MB

Download it from here.

2. Stickman Battle Royale

Stickman Battle Royale. Image Credits: GamesBattlesCrash (YouTube).

This is a battle-royale game which features stickman figures. Like all battle-royale titles, you are required to land in a hostile island and then defend yourself and kill your enemies.

The game also has a death-match mode that you can enjoy. This title does not require a strong internet connection to run and can be played online as well as offline.

Size: 21 MB

Download it from here.

3. Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator

Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator. Image Credits: APKPure.com.

If you are into battle-royale games which feature pixelated characters, you can try this one out. This game is also appreciated for its easy controls.

Another cool feature of this title is that it comes with a feature called auto-shooting. This basically means that you just need to point the gun at your enemy to make the bullets fly out of your gun.

Size: 34 MB

Download it from here.

4. Battleground Fire Game: Fire Free Gun Game 2020

Battleground Fire Game: Fire Free Gun Game 2020. Image Credits: APKPure.com.

This game is a survival shooter title where you will be required to kill your enemies after getting equipped with the proper guns. Your main motive will be to protect your city by joining the military forces.

If you love sniping, you can enjoy your position as a special sniper warrior to enjoy army sniper combats in this game. There are also many survival missions that you can be a part of in this title.

Size: 49 MB

Download it from here.

5. Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game

Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game. Image Credits: APKPure.com.

Like all battle-royale games, you will be required to collect supplies and ammunition lying around in this title. This game also has many action-adventure packed missions that will keep you engaged.

Be it shooting or sniping, you will have fun playing this game played in the first-person perspective. The title will also provide you with powerful guns to kill your enemies.

Size: 43 MB

Download it from here.