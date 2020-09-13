The battle-royale genre rose in popularity after PC games with a similar format won over several players to multiplayer games where players fend for themselves and survive while fighting against enemies.

Android games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, COD Mobile and Free Fire further solidified the position of battle-royale as one of the most popular mobile game genres. While most of the traditional games are quite resource-intensive and require a decent device to play on, there are a lot of light battle-royale games that take up less than 100MB on your phone.

5 best battle-royale games for Android under 100MB

1) Battle Royale 3D

Size: 99MB

Battle Royale 3D (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Spanning an expansive 4km x 4km map, Battle Royale 3D is a great game that encapsulates the spirit of the battle-royale genre pretty well. With action-packed matches that last around 15 minutes, Battle Royale 3D is fun for any fan of the genre.

The game also has a decent set of weapons and gear for players to choose from and is capable of providing more than a few hours of fun gameplay.

Features:

- Mega battle map in 4km x 4km

- A variety of weapons

- Stable and smooth shooting interface.

2) Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Size: 75MB

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter is a game that borrows heavily from the gameplay of games like PUBG and Free Fire, with character skins that can be customised to look whacky and quirky.

Players start off on a map where they must scavenge for resources and find enough gear to fight off other players to be the last man standing.

Features:

- Graphics settings for low-end phones

- Over 30 types of weapons

- Easy, intuitive control.

3) Bullet League - Battle Royale

Size: 91MB

Bullet League (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Bullet League does a great job of emulating the kind of battle-royale game that has been popularised by the likes of PUBG Mobile.

It has action-packed matches which you can play in solo, pair or 4-person squad modes. The game has several quirky characters to choose from and has been optimised to run on any kind of device.

Features:

- Fast matches

- Multiple game modes

- Upgrade and level-up in ranked matches.

4) Battle Royale Fire Force Free

Size: 88MB

Battle Royale Fire Force (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Battle Royale Fire Force Free is heavily inspired by the gameplay of Fortnite. With similar graphic looks and textures, Fire Force Free is a great battle-royale game for players who don’t have high-end devices to run graphic-heavy games.

It has a decent array of weapons and skills for players to choose from. Additionally, the vast map in the game provides the perfect setting for fierce battle-royale challenges.

Features:

- Variety of action game modes

- A powerful arsenal of cyber weapons

- Cool characters with unique abilities.

5) Mad GunZ

Size: 70MB

Mad GunZ (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Mad GunZ is the hybrid of PUBG Mobile and Minecraft you didn’t know you wanted but are glad that it exists. The game has pixelated graphics that have been made famous by Minecraft.

With a cut-throat battle-royale experience, where a player can even equip a pickaxe which is symbolic of the iconic Minecraft, Mad GunZ is a simple yet addictive game.

Features:

- The most incredibly weird guns

- Five unique maps with easter eggs from your favourite movies and games

- Battle Royale and six other awesome game modes.