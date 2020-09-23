Many mobile gamers around the world love games belonging to the battle-royale genre. These titles are often games of survival, where players fight it out to be the last person standing. The games can be aggressive or strategic, depending on the playstyle of the gamer.

Don’t have a lot of space to spare on your mobile? You have come to the right place. All the games in the list below are less than 500 MB in size. Another bonus with these smaller games is that they do not have a very demanding set of device requirements.

5 best battle-royale games for Android under 500 MB

These are five of the best battle-royale games for Android under 500 MB:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat. Image : Pinterest.

ScarFall is probably the best battle-royale game that you can download for under 500 MB. If you are familiar with playing battle-royale games in general, then the gameplay itself wouldn't be too hard for you to grasp.

This title can be played online as well as offline. A cool feature of this game which does seem attractive, is that it allows you to respawn 3 times, which in turn increases your chances of winning the match.

Size: 353 MB

2. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Advertisement

Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival. Image: APKPure.com.

Hopeless Land is famous for being a strategic battle royale game. In this title, you are required to parachute down onto island and collect weapons and supplies, which will then help you survive the hostile environment.

The title is equipped with in-game voice communication, which helps you stay connected with teammates. There are a total of 121 players in one match.

Size: 346 MB

3. Retract: Battle Royale

Retract: Battle Royale. Image: Gaming Mobile (YouTube).

This battle-royale title becomes even more enjoyable if you create your own squad. The game offers realistic weapons for you to use as well.

Retract is a new game when comparad to some of the other battle-royale titles, but it has potential. Even though it does need improvements in certain areas like map size and character movements, its far from being the worst option out there.

Size: 499 MB

4. The Last Stand: Battle Royale & Survival Brawl

The Last Stand: Battle Royale & Survival Brawl. Image: APKPure.com.

The title offers an animated cartoon-type character that you can create as per your preference at the beginning of the game. The Last Stand boasts simple controls, so navigation isn't very difficult either.

The game offers a dozen weapons, from which you can pick one to defeat your enemies in the battlefield. There is a purchasable Battle Pass in the game too, which offers added perks as you progress.

Size: 244 MB

5. Battlefield Royale – The One

Battlefield Royale – The One. Image: TOMSAK - MOBILE GAMING (YouTube).

This game is not that popular, but is one that should definitely be played more often. There are many cool additional features in this title that you would not normally find in a battle-royale.

The angle of the camera can be altered to your preference, which does come as a huge boost. Moreover, the game also makes it easier for you to kill enemies, as it allows the use of holograms and enemy detectors.

Size: 182 MB