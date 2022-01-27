5 best battle royale games like COD Mobile in 2022

Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) is among the best battle royale shooters on Android and iOS. Players get a high-end gaming experience with several engaging game modes. In addition to the modes, users often receive the famous multiplayer maps from other COD titles like Modern Warfare, Black Ops, BO 2, etc.

The battle royale mode of COD Mobile offers unique features like BR classes and customized weapons. Variations in battle royale modes like Alcatraz, Warfare, and Tank Battle make the battlefield experience more exciting. Players can also choose different skins (paid and free) for characters, firearms, and other items.

However, there are some reasons that lead many users to look for other battle royale options for COD Mobile. These reasons can be the game's high-end requirement or the overdose of high-octane action.

COD Mobile: The best BR alternatives for the famous shooter

1) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous BR games for smartphones right now. The game flaunts realistic gameplay with decent game physics and satisfactory gun mechanics. PUBG Mobile has multiple permanent game modes across several BR and MP maps, with many unique themed modes that are temporary.

Players in India can play PUBG Mobile's regional variant BGMI. Hence, they should download Battlegrounds Mobile India instead of PUBG Mobile.

2) PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State features a futuristic world with an immersive BR experience where players can use several gadgets during a match. Being set in the same universe, New State shares many similarities with PUBG Mobile, but players can spot various new features.

There are plenty of new additions in terms of animations and VFX alongside a unique HUD for hipfire shooting. Like COD Mobile, PUBG New State is also compatible with most upper mid-range smartphones with high-end gaming output.

3) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

FFVII: The First Soldier is a mobile adaption from the Final Fantasy series introduced in November last year. The First Soldier is a prequel to Final Fantasy VII and offers a unique battle royale mode with RPG-like elements. Players can use multiple power-ups or spells and summon monsters during a match.

4) Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire is arguably the most popular BR game right now, with more than one billion installs on the Google Play Store. However, if COD Mobile users are looking for an appropriate alternative, they can go for Garena Free Fire MAX, Free Fire's enhanced version.

Garena launched the MAX variant to provide fans with better graphic quality than Free Fire. One can enjoy in-game features like character abilities, pet skills, upgradable weapons, et cetera alongside multiple modes and maps.

5) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

ScarFall - The Royale Combat is a low-end BR game that suits most mid-range and entry-level smartphones. Players who often face ROM and RAM issues can download ScarFall to get a decent battle royale gaming experience.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's own opinion.

