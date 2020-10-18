5 best battle royale games like Fall Guys on Google Play Store

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, or Fall Guys, is a fun battle royale title which has captured the market with its colorful backdrop and jellybean-like figures. The main game is segregated into many mini-matches with different targets that you have to accomplish.

Unfortunately, for mobile gamers, Fall Guys is not available in the mobile gaming platforms. Don’t let this upset you, though, as there are many similar BR titles that you can find for Android devices.

Best alternatives to Fall Guys on Google Play Store

These are five of the best such games that you can try:

1. Run Guys: Knockout Royale

The characters in this game will surely remind you of the characters in Fall Guys. With a rating of 4.4 stars on Google Play Store, it will ensure that you have a good laugh whenever you play it.

You can jump, run, race, slide, flip, fall, blast, and punch to overcome the obstacles in Run Guys! This is not really a battle royale game, but it will satisfy your craving for action.

2. Fall Dudes (Early Access)

This is a bright and vibrant game with funny characters like Fall Guys. You will be required to fight 39 opponents and survive till the end to be crowned the winner.

In Fall Dudes, there are lots of crazy challenges that you can be part of. There are only a few levels as this title is relatively new, but it is fast climbing the ladder and becoming one of the best games on Google Play Store.

3. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

This battle royale game has semi-pixelated cartoonish characters, which will surely cheer you up after a long day’s work. It also has a simple gameplay like Fall Guys.

The best part is that it can run smoothly on low-end devices. Battle Royale also comes with the auto-shooting feature which will assist you in shooting enemies.

4. Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

Since Battle Royale Fire Force is a multiplayer game, you can enjoy it with friends, just like Fall Guys. With a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store, this title gets appreciated for its intuitive controls.

It has many modes, ranging from Squad Mode to Team Battle that you can play. This game also has many powerful cyber weapons that you can use to kill enemies.

5. Battlelands Royale

This title is a fun battle royale offering like Fall Guys and is a light-hearted take on the whole concept of “surviving till the end”. The adorable characters will definitely put a smile on your face.

The matches in Battlelands Royale are very short when compared to other BR games, and last for three to five minutes. You can kill enemies with cool weapons like mini-guns and bazookas.

