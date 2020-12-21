Fortnite is an online game which is very popular for its battle royale mode. Fortnite is also available on Android and iOS.

The downside of Fortnite is that it isn't compatible on all devices. So, players who are unable to enjoy Fortnite can opt for the games given below, which are compatible with 2 GB RAM Android devices.

The 5 best battle royale games like Fortnite for 2 GB RAM Android devices

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

ScarFall is a battle royale game which is quickly becoming popular with each passing day. It features many characters, who can be dressed up with various skins that can be purchased through the game.

Players should opt for this game as it can be played without an internet connection. Like Fortnite, players can get access to various kinds of guns and vehicles.

Download it here.

2. Battlelands Royale

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The ambience and the vibrancy of the animated characters of this battle royale title will remind players of Fortnite. This game does a good job adding humour to the battle royale genre.

There can be a total of 32 players in one match and the game tends to last between 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the time of survival. The game offers cool weapons like bazookas and assault rifles.

Download it here.

3. Battlefield Royale – The One

Image via TOMSAK - MOBILE GAMING (YouTube)

Like all battle royale titles, the main goal in this game is to be the last person standing. Like Fortnite, players can customize the appearance of the cartoon-like characters by using the various skins and accessories that are available.

The game is appreciated by players for letting them use gadgets like enemy detectors and holograms. There can be a total of 50 players in one match.

Download it here.

4. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via ryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

This game has easy controls and players can easily enjoy it on low-end Android devices. The game also offers many vehicles, which can be used by players for easily navigating the map.

This game revolves around shooting and survival, hence, there are interesting weapons that players can use to shoot their enemies. The game offers over 30 different weapons to its players.

Download it here.

5. Victory Royale

Image via HDWallSource

Like Fortnite, 100 players land in a hostile land to be the last person surviving. This game takes up less than 50 MB and does not have high device requirements.

Players enjoy taking part in the PVP fights in this online FPS shooter title. Even if certain aspects of this title require improvement, players can still try it out for fun.

Download it here.

