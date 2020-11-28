Fortnite is a very famous online game loved by players all around the world. Out of the three modes, the battle-royale mode of Fortnite is the one that is most enjoyed by players.

Fortnite can also be played on mobile devices, but it takes up a huge amount of space. Moreover, Fortnite's ongoing battle with Apple means that its unavailable on the App Store as well.

If players want to try out more games like Fortnite on their iOS device, they can look up the games given below.

5 best battle royale games like Fortnite for iOS devices

These are five of the best games like Fortnite that players can enjoy it on their iOS devices:

1. Hopeless Land: For Survival

Image via Hopeless Land Fight for Survival

Like Fortnite, players land on a battlefield and loot for weapons to fight their enemies, in an attempt to be the last person standing. There are about 125 players in one match of Hopeless Land.

One of the best aspects of this title is that it has low device requirements. This battle-royale game also offers various weapons which are of prime importance when it comes to staying alive.

Download it from here.

2. Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day

Image via ff.garena.com

In Free Fire, players get to choose a character who has his/her own unique personality and special ability. Players can also acquire various skins for their characters, just like it is in Fortnite.

The gameplay of this title is similar to other battle-royale games, and players will not face any trouble with the controls. The realistic weapons and the solid graphics are appreciated by players.

Download it from here.

3. ScarFall - Royal Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

The graphics and gameplay of this title will surely win the hearts of battle-royale gamers. Players can hop in on different kinds of vehicles and travel around the map to loot weapons and supplies.

The game also offers powerful weapons like Fortnite does. This title allows players to respawn 3 times, which boosts their chances of survival.

Download it from here.

4. Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

Fortnite players will be thrilled to see the funny, animated characters featured in this battle-royale title. The game takes away the seriousness of battle, and makes it more fun to play.

There are 32 players in total, and a match of Battlelands Royale lasts for approximately 3 to 5 minutes. This title also has a collection of cool weapons, ranging from mini-guns to rocket launchers.

Download it from here.

5. Rocket Royale: PvP Survival

Image via Amazon.in

The innovative gameplay of this title is what captures the attention of mobile gamers. The ultimate goal for the player is to survive till the end by overcoming the difficulties along the way.

The main job of the player will be to build a rocket after gathering necessary supplies, in order to escape from the island they are stuck in. Like Fortnite, players can enjoy the game solo, or with their friends.

Download it from here.