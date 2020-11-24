5 best battle royale games like Free Fire for low-end Android devices

Free Fire is a popular game from the battle-royale genre. The cool characters featured in this title have unique personalities, making them more appealing to players.

In some cases, gamers might not have a good phone to run Free Fire smoothly. If they don’t want to miss out on fun games from the battle royale genre, they can take a look at the list below.

Most suitable battle royale replacement for Free Fire on low-end Android devices

These are five of the best such titles that players can try out:

1. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

This game successfully incorporates both MOBA and battle royale elements, which is why it is enjoyable to play. A match in Heroes Strike Offline only has 12 players and lasts a short amount of time.

The characters in this title will remind players of Free Fire as each has a unique ability to be used in the battle arena. Players can also access various skins, arenas, modes, etc., via the regular updates.

2. Battlelands Royale

This BR game will remind gamers of Free Fire with its fun and cartoonish characters. Battlelands Royale can accommodate up to 12 players in a match lasting about five minutes.

After landing on the battlefield, players will get many supplies to loot and weapons to use. They can take their pick from adorable weapons like mini-guns and assault rifles.

3. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

The primary duty of players will be to stock up on supplies as soon as they land on the battleground, just like Free Fire. The map is vast at 4x4 km, and there will be many weapons to pick.

Battle Royale 3D also has many vehicles that gamers can use to travel from one spot to another. While fighting or fleeing enemies, they must always keep an eye out for the Poison Circle.

4. Free Battle Royale Fire Force: Shooting games

Many players like the modern backdrop of this game. There are also other modes like Squad Mode, Team Battle, etc., that players can enjoy with friends.

Fire Force, like Free Fire, features cool characters with unique abilities. The game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

5. Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator

This game is meant for players who are into pixelated characters. It offers various skins that players can customize their character with, just like they did in Free Fire.

This title has beginner-friendly controls and comes with the auto-shooting feature, making it easier for players to get used to the game. Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter does not even take up 50 MB of storage space, so gamers would do well to give it a try, at the least.

