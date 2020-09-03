5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store. Yesterday, the Government of India decided to ban 118 Chinese applications, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. With most Indian eSports organizations and youth highly dependent on the game, the move by the government came as a bit of surprise.

Since the government has now banned the popular battle royale, we discuss some alternatives to PUBG Mobile that you can play.

#1 Call Of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile (Image Credits: GamesRadar)

Activision's famous mobile title is an ideal alternative to PUBG Mobile because it involves very similar gameplay and has a dedicated battle royale game mode. Other popular game modes include Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Frontline, and Hardpoint. COD Mobile has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store and is one of the top-rated FPS mobile games in the world.

#2 Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image Credits: YouTube channel HOT APPP)

A hybrid of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, Battlelands Royale is a game developed by Futureplay Games. The title features short matches that last only five minutes and feature 32 players. It offers cartoonish graphics and allows the players to equip fun weapons like miniguns and bazookas.

Advertisement

#3 Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival (Image Credits: par30games.net)

Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival is a battle royale game developed by HK Hero Entertainment Co Ltd. It features 121 players landing on an island and battling it out till the end. The game offers a plethora of vehicles to commute around the map, and the gameplay is heavily inspired by PUBG Mobile.

#4 Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground is a PUBG Mobile spinoff. It is a somewhat pixelated and funnier version of PUBG Mobile. Players land on a specific map, search for loot, and kill people to survive till the end. The pixelated graphics make the game look childish but interesting and funny at the same time.

#5 Free Fire

Free Fire (Image Credits: Pocket Gamer.biz)

Free Fire is developed by 111 Dot Studios. Most aspects of the game are like PUBG Mobile. It features game modes like Classic, Ranked Game, Rush Hour, and Solo/Duo/Squad. The gameplay and mechanics are identical to PUBG Mobile, with only some minor differences. Most PUBG Mobile players will adapt to the game and feel right at home with Free Fire.