Battle-royale games have taken the mobile gaming market by storm, and PUBG Mobile is one of the best games of this genre. With excellent graphics and simple controls, PUBG Mobile makes sure that its players remain gripped for hours on end.

One of the very few disadvantages of PUBG Mobile is that it takes up a lot of storage space. If you are not lucky enough to download PUBG Mobile due to paucity of storage, do not worry, as the games on this list are all below 200 MB.

5 best battle-royale games like PUBG Mobile under 200 MB on Google Play Store

These are five of the best battle-royale games like PUBG Mobile under 200 MB which you can download from the Google Play Store:

1. Battlelands Royale

Image Credits: twitter.com

The funny characters in this battle-royale title will remind you of Fortnite. This title is not a serious battle-royale game like PUBG Mobile, and is a light-hearted take on the whole concept of “surviving till the end”.

The matches in Battlelands Royale lasts for approximately of 3 to 5 minutes, which ultimately depends on your time of survival. The game also offers weapons like mini-guns and bazookas, which you can use to kill your enemies.

Size: 111 MB

Download it from here.

2. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Developed by an Indian game creators - XSQUADS Game Team, this title is a good alternative to PUBG Mobile. With a rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store, Swag Shooter is appreciated for being compatible to low-end devices.

In this game, you can use different skins to “swag” up the look of your character. Make sure that you use a powerful gun, as the game offers you the weapons necessary to kill your enemies easily.

Size: 168 MB

Download it from here.

3. Free Survival: Fire battlegrounds

Image Credits: Google Play

The best part about Free Survival: Fire battlegrounds is that it can be played offline. Your ultimate goal in this title will be to survive till the end and shoot your enemies in the process.

The realistic weapons provided in this game will surely remind you of the guns in PUBG Mobile. With simple and easy controls, this title can also run smoothly on low-end devices.

Size: 120 MB.

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image Credits: Uptodown (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63 is also a battle-royale game which will give you a thrilling experience. Apart from weapons, the title offers vehicles to use as well.

The map that this game offers, takes up an area of only 4 km * 4 km, so, make sure that you quickly gather proper supplies to be ahead of your enemies. Also, stay away from the Poison Circle at all costs.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

5. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image Credits: Google Play

The shrinking zone is one of the many aspects of this title which will trigger your PUBG Mobile memories. If you do not like semi-pixelated cartoonish characters, this game is not for you.

The game will not take up much space in your device, as it is less than 100 MB in size. Apart from offering 30 types of weapons, this title comes with the auto-shooting feature which will make it even easier for you to shoot your enemies.

Size: 75 MB

Download it from here.