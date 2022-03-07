5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile for 4 GB RAM devices in 2022

PUBG Mobile, the smartphone adaptation of PUBG: Battlegrounds, has been the recipient of global appreciation. In fact, the game single-handedly helped grow the mobile gaming scene in countries like India.

After PUBG Mobile's ban in India, Free Fire took the driving seat to become the most-loved BR game. However, the demand for the latter's return never died down. This led to the launch of BGMI, which provided Indian fans with a regional variant of the realistic battle royale shooter.

BGMI has been a pretty successful alternative to PUBG Mobile, but there are many other similar games that are compatible with 4 GB RAM devices.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The best free-to-play alternatives to PUBG Mobile for 4 GB RAM devices

1) PUBG: New State

The first game to feature on this list of games like PUBG Mobile is PUBG: New State, which is set in the same video-game universe as the original. Krafton launched the latter to provide a futuristic experience with similar graphics to PUBG Mobile. Although the audience panned the game after it launched in November 2021, the developers made significant changes with subsequent updates.

The game's quality has considerably improved, and the gameplay seems like an upgrade to the original title. PUBG New State flaunts new animations, a refreshing HUD design, in-game gadgets, and additional special effects. The engaging futuristic gameplay is meant to run smoothly on devices with 4 GB RAM.

2) Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire has been one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale titles for smartphones, and the reason behind this fame is its compatibility with low-end devices. However, for 4 GB RAM devices, the experience often feels underwhelming due to the below-average quality of the graphics.

Therefore, Garena introduced an enhanced variant for their flagship BR shooter, Free Fire MAX, that showed better results on 3 GB and 4 GB RAM devices. Both games have identical features, which makes them essentially the same in terms of gameplay. However, the experience on Free Fire MAX is far superior due to better graphics and higher FPS.

3) Call of Duty: Mobile

Currently, COD Mobile is the best BR game when it comes to the variety of features offered. The impressive shooter also inherits the legacy of the wildly popular FPS franchise, Call of Duty. The developers have made sure that they maintain the fanbase of COD Mobile by introducing several fan-favorite characters, guns, and maps from other Call of Duty games.

In a way, COD Mobile has been carried by fans' nostalgia and love for the Call of Duty franchise, which is why COD Mobile offers MP modes that replicate the setting, tone, and high-octane action of the PC games. COD Mobile also has an engaging BR mode that offers various features like BR classes, weapon perks, airdrops, operator skills, and customized gun blueprints.

4) Farlight 84

Farlight 84 is a new BR shooter that showcases immersive battle royale gameplay. The game boasts multiple game modes, with the BR variant being the most popular choice. The battle royale matches are played on a deserted landmass where as many as 60 players drop at a time.

A plethora of guns are scattered all over the area, with many futuristic options available in terms of weaponry. Users can also drive different kinds of vehicles, and exo-suits that provide combat support are also available.

Farlight 84 has brilliant graphics considering its download size of 895 MB. The style seems to be a mix between Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. However, the game is still in the development phase and requires some work in removing stutters and glitches.

5) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is another brilliant battle royale game with promising gameplay features. FFVII: The First Soldier serves as a prequel adaptation of the 1997 RPG video game Final Fantasy VII from Square Enix's successful franchise.

The battlefield experience in FFVII: The First Soldier is unique because of the RPG elements it boasts. Players can equip swords alongside weapons and summon different monsters for combat support during a match. The BR mode also features various power-ups.

