5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile available in India

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game where 100 players land on a hostile battlefield and fight amongst themselves to be the last person standing. It gets appreciated for its good graphics and realistic weapons.

Unfortunately, PUBG Mobile cannot be accessed by Indians anymore. So, mobile gamers from the country can try out the following similar games.

Best battle royale alternatives for PUBG Mobile in India

These are five of the best such Android titles available in the country:

#1 - Garena Free Fire-New Beginning

Like PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire is also a battle royale game. Players can shoot enemies in matches that last about 10 minutes, depending on the time of survival.

Players can create squads with their friends and take part in these matches. Each round can have up to 50 players fighting it out in this game of survival.

#2 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Players can enjoy the battle royale matches and deathmatches in this game, just like they did in PUBG Mobile. The ambiance of this title makes sure that gamers have a good experience.

Players can pick up appropriate scopes and guns while looting various shelters on the battlefield. They can also switch between the first-person and third-person modes while playing ScarFall.

#3 - Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Like PUBG Mobile, players can buy various skins to dress up their characters in Swag Shooter. This game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to kill enemies.

The game gets appreciated for its graphics and immersive audio. Players can also create private rooms and engage in BR matches with friends.

#4 - Battlefield Royale - The One

This game offers animated characters and cool weapons that players can use to put an end to enemies. The basic rules of battle royale games remain the same, so PUBG Mobile players will not find it difficult.

Battlefield Royale gives players the option to change the angle of the camera whenever they want. Cool gadgets like holograms and enemy detectors are the highlights of this title.

#5 - Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Players can play this game online or offline. Cool weapons like plasma assault rifles and laser katanas will surely make gamers play Cyber Fire even more.

This game revolves around shooting and survival, just like PUBG Mobile does. It has adequate controls and even comes with auto-shooting, which makes it more beginner-friendly.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference)