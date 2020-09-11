5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile for low-end devices

Indian mobile gamers were in for a shock when PUBG Mobile was banned in the country a few days ago. Even before said ban, many battle royale fans could not play this hugely-popular game as it was not compatible with low-end devices.

Are you one of these gamers who always wanted to play BR games like PUBG Mobile, but had a low-end device that didn't allow it? If yes, then you can see the following list for some recommendations.

Five best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile for low-end devices

These are some of the best such titles for low-spec phones:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: Uptodown, YouTube

ScarFall is one of the best battle royale games available for free in Google Play Store. The best part is that you can play it offline or online.

The space required by this title is less than 500 MB, so you can be sure that it will run on low-end devices and not take up a lot of space. Its gameplay is simple and easy to grasp as well, just like PUBG Mobile, so you won't have much difficulty getting used to it.

Download it from here.

2. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Image Credits: MEmu

Like the name suggests, this title is all about fighting for survival. The total number of players in one match is 121, which is a lot more than in a PUBG Mobile BR match.

This game can run smoothly even on low-end phones, and the controls are easy to handle. Due to this reason, maneuvering a vehicle in the game also becomes a cakewalk. A hidden-yet-cool feature in this offering allows you to indulge in air-to-land fights!

Download it from here.

3. Battlefield Royale – The One

Image Credits: Google Play

This game is an underrated battle royale one that should be played more often. It has cool features that BR titles do not usually offer.

The number of players in this title is half that of PUBG Mobile, but it is enjoyable nonetheless. From changing the camera angle in the game to using holograms and enemy detectors, Battlefield Royale makes sure that you kill your enemies with ease and have a good gaming experience at the same time.

Download it from here.

4. Battlelands Royale

Image Credits: Google Play

Battlelands Royale is like a battle royale game for kids and offers various fun cartoonish characters that you can play as. This game is a bit over 100 MB in size and can easily be accommodated in a low-spec phone.

A match in this game is very short, lasting two to three minutes, and it has only 32 players in total. From mini-guns to bazookas, there are many cute weapons that you can use to destroy enemies. Even though this title is not as serious as PUBG Mobile, the main objectives of both remain the same: survival.

Download it from here.

5. Garena Free Fire: 3volution

Image Credits: Digit

Free Fire requires no special introduction if you are a battle royale fan. At just over 500 MB, it is free to download and famous for being compatible with low-end devices.

When PUBG Mobile was banned, many people shifted to Free Fire as the gameplay is quite similar. You will also notice a cool feature while downloading this Garena offering from Google Play Store. It allows you to play the game for a little while and actually give you a taste of what the complete game will offer, like a demo version. Cool, isn't it?

Download it from here.