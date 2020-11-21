PUBG Mobile is a widely played battle royale game which is, unfortunately, not available in India anymore. However, there is a silver lining for fans of the game as the release of an Indian version of PUBG Mobile has been confirmed by the PUBG Corporation.

As Indian battle royale enthusiasts wait for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile (or even the much hyped FAU-G), they can play other games that are similar. The list below features mobile games made in India that might interest Indian battle royale fans.

5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile made in India

1. Swag Shooter - Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image via APKPure.com

This title gives players the liberty to dress up their characters in any way they want. The gameplay and the general rules of this battle royale game are similar to PUBG Mobile.

Swag Shooter has a good arsenal of weapons and scopes which players can use to kill their enemies. Like PUBG Mobile, this game does not require a high-end device to run.

Download it from here.

2. Titan Blood: Shooting Survival Battleground Games

Image via APKPure.com

Like PUBG Mobile, this title allows its players to indulge in Deathmatches. These Deathmatches provide fast-paced gameplay and can have up to 8 multiplayer opponents.

There are various modes in this title like Bomb mode, Capture the flag, etc. Titan Blood also offers powerful weapons with which players can defeat their enemies easily.

Download it from here.

3. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via APKPure.com

The developers XSQAUDS Games Team made this ScarFall as exciting and engaging to play as they possibly could. This title can be played both online and offline and is appreciated by regular players for its easy controls.

Like PUBG Mobile, there are various vehicles in this game that help the players to travel from one place to another. This game also has a feature that allows players to respawn up to 3 times in a battle royale match.

Download it from here.

4. MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

Image via APKPure.com

This multiplayer FPS game has many unique characters with which gamers can choose from. It also has Deathmatch modes which players can enjoy with their friends.

Apart from the Deathmatch mode, players will also have access to a Bomb Defusal Mode. Much like PUBG Mobile, MaskGun is also well-liked for its graphics and simple controls.

Download it from here.

5. MazeMilitia: LAN, Online Multiplayer Shooting Game

Image via APKPure.com

This game offers mechanics and game modes that give it a high amount of replayability, just like PUBG Mobile. This game allows its players to customize its controls to suit a variety of players and not just ones used to similar setups.

This game can be played offline as well as online and there are over 50 levels that can be unlocked. The game also offers a myriad of maps and different types of locations to play in.

Download it from here.