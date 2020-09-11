5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile to play after the ban

The ban on PUBG Mobile has affected a large group of mobile gamers that loved the battle royale genre made famous by this title. While this game was one of the best BR offerings available on the mobile platform, it wasn't the only one, and there are multiple alternatives that you can try, at least until PUBG Corporation finds a way to bring the game back to India.

In this article, we take a look at the best BR games like PUBG Mobile, including the usual suspects as well as the lesser-known ones, and why you should try playing them now.

Five best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile to play after the ban

1) Fortnite Mobile

Image credits: Epic Games Store

Fortnite is the one game that has caused just as much controversy as PUBG Mobile, that too just recently, when it was removed from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. So, are you wondering how you can play the game?

Visit Epic Games' website and install Fortnite on your mobile. It is perhaps the only BR game that is even more iconic than PUBG Mobile, and it only makes sense to start playing Fortnite now that PUBG Mobile is on a sabbatical.

Features:

Cool character skins to utilise

Game modes such as battle royale and creative

Vast multiplayer gameplay

Get the battle pass to kickstart in-game progress

2) Call of Duty Mobile

Image credits: Polygon

When it comes to PUBG Mobile's competition, COD Mobile has always been on the top. It's the same after the ban, and the latter is the perfect alternative to bide your time until your beloved PUBG Mobile comes back.

With an immersive battle royale experience as well as several other classic 5v5 multiplayer game modes, COD Mobile has more content than you can ever get bored with.

Features:

Customise your loadouts

Play ranked matches

Play multiplayer game modes

Play battle royale

3) Garena Free Fire

Image credits: APKPure.com

As expected, Garena Free Fire, the biggest competitor to PUBG Mobile in the Indian gaming industry, is one of the best battle royale games to try when there latter isn't an option.

Free Fire manages to add its own quirks and tweaks to the shorter and more action-packed gameplay. With several maps to choose from and quick BR matches to compete in, this title is one of the best experiences on mobiles.

Features:

10 minutes, 50 players, epic survival matches

Four-person squads, with in-game voice chat

Realistic and smooth graphics

Fast-paced 4v4 game mode

4) Zooba: Free-for-all

Image credits: NoxPlayer

Zooba is an enjoyable battle royale game in which you play not as badass characters, but as cute animals that can be killer in their own right.

Zooba is an online multiplayer game in which you can fight it out with other players on a vast map until only one survives. The BR matches are even smaller than Free Fire, with only 20 players per round, and the quirky graphics will ensure you have fun for a long time.

Features:

Fight it out in different free multiplayer survival arenas

Fun game controls

Win prizes and upgrade your characters

Stunning graphics

5) Rocket Royale

Image credits: APKPure.com

Rocket Royale takes the battle royale gameplay made famous by games like PUBG Mobile and adds into the mix its own creative additions.

In Rocket Royale, you must build and protect rockets by gathering resources to escape the brutal arena. You can destroy each other's missiles and set enemies back, so fortifying to protect your rocket is of utmost priority.

Features: