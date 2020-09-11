5 best battle royale games for low-end phones like PUBG Mobile Lite

Post-PUBG Mobile ban in India, the Google Play Store is a whole different ballgame. Players are now scouring for alternatives to their favorite Battle Royale experience: PUBG Mobile.

The game also has a much less taxing version for mobile phones called PUBG Mobile Lite. The game is designed explicitly for lower-end smartphones with limited hardware capability.

The game also differs in a lot of ways apart from the noticeable graphical changes. There are significantly lesser people on the map in a single game, making for an entirely different experience than PUBG Mobile.

Here are a few games that are just as less taxing on smartphones like PUBG Mobile.

Five best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end smartphones

5) Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale is a massive departure from games like PUBG Mobile, but retains a lot of the competitive fire of those games. It is a decidedly different kind of battle royale game, and one with somewhat of a learning curve.

However, only after a couple of games players will find themselves right at home with the controls and the accessible nature of the game. The game doesn't take up much memory, making it the perfect title to kill time.

4) BattleRoyale 3D: Warrior63

The game comes off as somewhat of a derivative title hoping to bank on the success of battle royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the game is the best option for smartphones with dated hardware.

The game has the familiar battle royale setting that is in high demand today, but it certainly feels more boxed in than the expansive maps of PUBG Mobile or Lite. The game feels more claustrophobic and speedy, which might appeal to fans of arena shooters like COD.

3) Battle Instinct

Battle Instinct, on more than one occasion, runs the risk of being overly derivative of other games in the battle royale genre. Still, it manages to scrape by to deliver a familiar yet fun experience.

While the game won't be blowing you away with intuitive mechanics or interesting twists on the genre, it is still a good game that does its job reasonably well.

The game, much like PUBG Mobile Lite, has been optimized for lower-end smartphones, and also comes in under the 120MB mark on the Google Play Store.

2) Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Despite the game being optimized for lower-end smartphones, each map and game in Hopeless Land can support up to 120 players, which is absolutely massive when compared to games like PUBG Mobile Lite.

The game feels robust and well-made, and tweaks the standard battle royale controls ever so slightly to stand out amongst a sea of clones. The game's visuals are sufficiently impressive, but cannot compete with games like CODM anytime soon.

1) Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire sets itself apart from the droves upon droves on PUBG Mobile clones and other derivative games right from the get-go. Garena had a clear purpose of targeting smartphones with low-to-mid level hardware and optimizing them correctly.

The game has been a roaring success to that end, being the clear best competition to PUBG Mobile and Lite. The game has reached soaring heights in recent times, but it was already on the up before the ban ever came into effect.