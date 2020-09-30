Battle-royale games have always had a charm of their own. The concept of fighting other players in a battlefield, with the prime motive of being the last man standing, is enjoyed by millions of gamers all over the world.

The thrill of being a part of a battle-royale match is something else. If you are looking for some games which will give you that thrilling experience, here are some titles that you should try out.

5 best battle-royale games for PCs

These are five of the best battle-royale games for PC:

1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Image: WallpapersCave.com.

If you are still not over India's ban on PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, then you will be glad to know that the PC version of PUBG hasn't received the same service. This battle-royale game can still be enjoyed on your PC.

The objective of this game is similar to all other battle-royale games in general. You will have to land on an island and use weapons and consumables to fight for your survival.

This title is appreciated by players all over the world for its realistic graphics and sound effects. You will have to pay Rs. 1000/- if you purchase the game off Steam.

Download it from here.

2. Fortnite

Fortnite. Image: TechCrunch.

The battle royale mode of Fortnite, known as Fortnite Battle Royale, is immensely popular within the gaming community. Like all games of this genre, it is all about surviving till the end. There is also a shrinking safe zone to make the match even more challenging.

Apart from the Battle Royale mode, there are two other game modes in this title, known as Fortnite: Save the World and Fortnite Creative.

Download it from here.

3. Apex Legends

Apex Legends. Image: CNet.

This battle royale game is played from the first-person perspective. There are 20 squads of three players who fight it out on a battlefield in an epic game of survival.

As of Season 6, you can choose from the 14 playable characters that the title offers. Each character has a unique style and ability, all of which can be useful in a variety of situations.

If you are into a futuristic setting, this game will surely be appealing to you, as the backdrop adds more excitement to the gameplay. Another reason for downloading this title is that it is available for free.

Download it from here.

4. Ring of Elysium

Ring of Elysium. Image: GameGuideHQ.

This title is an underrated online multiplayer battle-royale game. Ring of Elysium is appreciated for its narrative style and cool graphics.

The characters and their backstory will not take much time to draw you into the game. Every season introduces 3 new characters, with backstories that play an important part in the game.

Arctic Survival, Paradise Falls and Storm The Europa are the three seasons of the title so far.

Download it from here.

5. Call of Duty: Warzone

Image: Wallpaper Cave.

Call of Duty (COD) requires no introduction when it comes to shooting game franchises. COD: Warzone is a battle-royale version of the title, which released earlier this year.

This title offers two modes named Plunder and Battle Royale. The battle-royale mode of this title has a total of 150 players fighting it out in the battlefield with the ultimate goal of survival.

Download it from here.