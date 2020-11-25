Battle-royale games are loved by players around the world for its exciting gameplay. In battle-royale games, players have to land in a battlefield, and loot weapons and supplies, in an attempt to be the last person standing.

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle-royale games in the world, and Indian fans have been waiting ardently for its Indian version to release. Players who can’t wait for PUBG Mobile’s Indian version to release can check out the games given below.

5 best battle-royale games to play while players wait for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile

These are five of the best battle-royale games that players can enjoy while they wait for the release of PUBG Mobile Indian version:

1. Garena Free Fire

Image via Sensor Tower

Like PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire is also a famous battle-royale game that is loved by Indian players. Players have the liberty to choose a character who has his/her own unique personality in this title.

The gameplay of this title is similar to other battle-royale games in general. It offers realistic weapons with which players can shoot their enemies with, and strive to survive till the end.

Download it from here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Advertisement

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

This battle-royale title is appreciated for its graphics and gameplay. ScarFall also has a good collection of vehicles that players can use to travel around the map.

The game also offers powerful weapons, and gives players the chance to respawn 3 times, which boosts their chances of survival. This title can run smoothly on both high-end and low-end devices.

Download it from here.

3. Swag Shooter

Image via APKPure.com

Swag Shooter’s compatibility with low-end devices is what makes it a popular choice among players. Moreover, it requires no internet connection to run, which is an added advantage.

The game also has customization options which allows players to edit their characters. Helicopters and trains can be used to reach the safe zone quickly in this battle-royale title.

Advertisement

Download it from here.

4. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Image via DNA India

In this title, more than 125 players land in a battlefield to be the last person standing. The game also offers various vehicles that the players can use to travel from one place to another.

Hopeless Land has low device requirements, which makes it accessible to many players. This battle-royale game can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

5. Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Image via Review Mobile Games (YouTube)

This title is a great option for players who do not have enough storage space in their devices. Players would not face any difficulty playing this game as the general rules of battle-royale games are the same.

Advertisement

Battle Royale 3D features a map which has an area of 4 km * 4 km. Players will be required to travel around this map and defeat enemies after looting various buildings for weapons and supplies.

Download it from here.