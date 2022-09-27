7 best builds for each class in Diablo 2: Resurrected Terror Zones 

A couple of days ago, on September 24, Diablo 2: Resurrected celebrated its birthday by introducing the patch 2.5, which is specifically designed to keep the expert players above level 99 in mind.

It introduces "Terror Zones," a random area of Diablo 2’s world, where corruption takes over for an hour, turning monsters into higher-level versions, where the loot and rewards for killing them are significantly more.

Diablo @Diablo It's been one Hell of a year.



Happy Birthday to Diablo II: Resurrected. It's been one Hell of a year.Happy Birthday to Diablo II: Resurrected. https://t.co/uadBEa78LQ

Diablo 2: Resurrected offers seven different character classes to choose from, each with unique skills, abilities, particular strengths, and weaknesses. They are:

Amazon

Necromancer

Paladin

Druid

Sorceress

Assassin

Barbarian

This feature suggests some of the best character builds for each class to tackle the Terror Zones with ease.

7 Best Diablo 2 Terror Zone builds, one for each class

Diablo @Diablo



New Sundered Charms

Terrorized Zones

Season 2 Ladder Starts October 6



blizz.ly/3AFC8Kv Hellish changes have come to Diablo II: Resurrected 2.5 PTR.New Sundered CharmsTerrorized ZonesSeason 2 Ladder Starts October 6 Hellish changes have come to Diablo II: Resurrected 2.5 PTR.🔥 New Sundered Charms🔥 Terrorized Zones🔥 Season 2 Ladder Starts October 6📜 blizz.ly/3AFC8Kv https://t.co/CJXRGopwcA

1) Amazon – Javazon/ Charged lighting Strike build

Javazon is a fearsome Amazon warrior that deals brutal damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Javazon is probably Diablo 2’s highest single-target damage output character that also deals massive area effect damage. She is a character from the Amazon class that is a certified demon slayer.

With the charged strike lighting build, Javazon not only deals an insane amount of elemental damage but also extra physical damage by hitting the monsters. This makes her one of the best characters to pick for a successful run on Terror Zones.

2) Necromancer – Poison Necromancer

Poison Necromancers can deal huge a amount of area damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Poison Necromancers are gear-dependent characters. However, once they are equipped with the most optimal items, they can deal a ton of area damage from corpse explosions and a hell lot of poison damage.

Necromancers may appear weak in boss fights, but with the right set of items and creature spawning spells, this build is definitely one of the best to go forward in the Terror Zones.

3) Paladin – Fist of Heaven build

Paladins are the tanks of Diablo 2, they have heavy defensive stats (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Paladins are the Tanks of Diablo 2: Resurrected. One can buff them up by giving them items and auras. Whichever one players may end up choosing, the Fist of Heaven build is one of the most reliable to go for.

This particular build deals added damage to undead monsters and demons and also has a reduced cooldown time compared to other builds. It’s one of the go-to builds if one wishes to singlehandedly dominate the Terror Zones.

4) Druid – Elemental Wind Druid/ Tornado build

Druids are a powerful class of newly introduced spell casters in Diablo 2: Resurrected (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Druids are one of the newly introduced classes in Diablo 2: Resurrected that do not belong to the original five classes of the series. They are a cool new introduction to the Diablo universe that has one of the most unique elemental skill trees.

Wind Druids are one of the most versatile characters one can pick heading into the Terror Zones. Combined with the lethal Tornado build, not only does it provide elemental damage protection from its cyclone armor, but Wind Druids have some awesome spells that also deal lethal crowd control damage.

5) Sorceress – Nova Sorceress

With the right build Nova Sorceresses can become unstoppable (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Nova Sorceress is only accessible after players reach level 12 and is one of the most powerful close-combat sorceresses to behold in Diablo 2: Resurrected. She can obliterate an entire area with her infinite spell, deals a ton of lighting damage, and also has a pretty formidable energy around her.

Nova Sorceress is one of the tankiest spellcasters in the game, and she is a perfect choice in massive PvM encounters.

Additionally, Nova Sorceresses are very flexible characters when it comes to customization. There are a bunch of interesting items that can make Nova Sorceresses overpowered characters.

6) Assassin – Whirlwind Assassin build

The Whirlwind Assassin in Diablo 2: Resurrected (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Among all the Assassin builds, the lighting sentry-based Whirlwind Assassin is one of the best choices to clear out the monsters of the Terror Zones. It’s one of the most devastating Assassin builds for PVP matches, and it should fare equally well in massive boss fights.

It’s a gear-dependent build that offers limited play styles but is extremely formidable in nature. Whirlwind Assassin is an endgame build that every player should try at least once.

7) Barbarian – Whirlwind Berserk/ hybrid barbarian build

The introduction of the Barbarian class that only deals physical damage was a breath of fresh air for the Diablo franchise (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Whirlwind Berserks can quickly clear most of the areas pretty effectively. The Barbarian class depends more on physical damage in its attacks. It is ideal to be used in the Terror Zones since most monsters have no immunity buffs against physical damage.

Whirlwind Berserk’s barbarian builds are some of the most played in PvP combat and are one of the best choices for the Barbarian class heading into the Terror Zones.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far