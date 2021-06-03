5 best bus simulator games for Android devices in 2021

If there can be car simulators and racing games, then why not bus simulator games? Vehicle simulation games have their own fan base, and bus simulators are not far behind.

With realistic 3D graphics and simple controls, players can experience bus driving on their smartphones. Bus simulators have sophisticated city maps, real sound effects, and even funny honks.

For Android users, the Play Store has plenty of decent options. However, here are the top titles that take the gameplay experience up a notch.

Bus Simulator Games for Android Devices

These are the top bus simulator games you can find on the Play Store:

1) Bus Simulator Indonesia

Image via Bus Simulator ID (YouTube)

Playing this game is like exploring the streets of Indonesia while on a bus. With top-notch graphics, Bus Simulator Indonesia is undoubtedly one of the best options on the Play Store.

The game boasts features like customizable livery, simple controls, funky horns, online multiplayer convoys, and even leaderboards.

Get it here.

2) Bus Simulator: Ultimate

Image via Zuuks Games (YouTube)

Bus Simulator Ultimate goes a step ahead of the previous game. It lets players establish and run an entire bus company. The game has over 19 types of buses to choose from and features city maps from across the world.

Players can listen to over 250 radio stations as they drive around. The roads, tolls, weather, parking areas, and sound effects are all realistic.

Get it here.

3) Mobile Bus Simulator

Image via Android Melih Game (YouTube)

What's better than loud honks? Strobe lights. The Mobile Bus Simulator features strobe lights on the buses to attract all the attention on the street.

The simulator game by Zuuks features realistic city maps, intricate detailing on buses, animated people, several camera angles, AI traffic system and much more.

Get it here.

4) Coach Bus Simulator

Image via Oddman Games (YouTube)

Coach Bus Simulator lets players take their bus across the globe. The game lets players customize the bus (talk about complex customization). Users can run their bus corporation as well as hire and fire people.

The Coach Bus Simulator features life-like roads, weather conditions, animated people, detailed bus interiors and steering wheel, along with other details.

Get it here.

5) World Bus Driving Simulator

Image via Dynamic Games (Twitter)

Just like the name implies, the game lets players drive the bus anywhere in the world. Players can choose from a wide array of buses and customize them. Controls on buses change according to weather and terrain.

Players can also customize the gear and steering wheel settings. For weaker phones, the graphics can be adjusted.

Get it here.

