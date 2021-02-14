5 best catalysts in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, catalyst user characters have a unique ability to deal elemental damage as their primary attack. When paired with a suitable catalyst weapon, this ability increases the efficiency of a character's role as DPS, Sub-DPS, support or healer.
This article lists the five best catalyst weapons in Genshin Impact available at the moment.
Best catalysts in Genshin Impact
#5 - Mappa Mare
Rarity: 4 Stars
Source: Crafted
Secondary stats: Elemental Mastery
Passives: Upon triggering an elemental reaction, it grants an 8% elemental damage bonus for 10 seconds. Maximum of two stacks possible at a time.
Recommended users: Mona, Sucrose
#4 - Solar Pearl
Rarity: 4 Stars
Source: Battle Pass
Secondary stats: CRIT Rate
Passives: Normal attack increases elemental skill, and elemental burst DMG by 20% for six seconds. Similarly, elemental Skill or elemental Burst hits increase normal attack DMG by 20% for six seconds.
Recommended users: Mona, Klee, Lisa
#3 - Memory of the Dust
Rarity: 5 Stars
Source: Gacha banner
Secondary stats: ATK
Passives: It Increases the shield strength of the character by 20%. Successful hits on opponents increases the ATK by 4% for eight seconds. The effect can come into action only once every 0.3s. When protected by a shield, this attack buff effect is increased by 100%.
Recommended user: Ningguang
#2 - Skyward Atlas
Rarity: 5 Stars
Source: Gacha banner
Secondary stats: ATK
Passives: It Increases Elemental DMG Bonus of a character by 12%. Normal attacks have a 50% chance of seeking out nearby enemies to attack, dealing with 160% of the ATK DMG for 15 seconds.
Recommended users: Klee, Lisa, Mona, Ningguang
#1 - Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
Rarity: 5 Stars
Source: Gacha banner
Secondary stats: CRIT Rate
Passives: This catalyst in Genshin Impact Increases the movement speed of the character by 10%. When in battle, the character gains an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s, for a maximum of four stacks at a time.
Recommended users: Mona, Klee
Honorary Mention: Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (Refinement Rank 5)
Rarity: 3 Stars
Source: Gacha banner
Secondary stats: HP (35.2%)
Passives: Upon switching characters, the new character taking the field will have their ATK increased by 48% for 10s. This is one of the best weapons for supporting characters in Genshin Impact.
Recommended user: BarbaraPublished 14 Feb 2021, 15:59 IST