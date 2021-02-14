5 best catalysts in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, catalyst user characters have a unique ability to deal elemental damage as their primary attack. When paired with a suitable catalyst weapon, this ability increases the efficiency of a character's role as DPS, Sub-DPS, support or healer.

This article lists the five best catalyst weapons in Genshin Impact available at the moment.

Best catalysts in Genshin Impact

#5 - Mappa Mare

Mappa Mare (Image via Gensh in)

Rarity: 4 Stars

Source: Crafted

Secondary stats: Elemental Mastery

Passives: Upon triggering an elemental reaction, it grants an 8% elemental damage bonus for 10 seconds. Maximum of two stacks possible at a time.

Recommended users: Mona, Sucrose

Advertisement

#4 - Solar Pearl

Solar Pearl

Rarity: 4 Stars

Source: Battle Pass

Secondary stats: CRIT Rate

Passives: Normal attack increases elemental skill, and elemental burst DMG by 20% for six seconds. Similarly, elemental Skill or elemental Burst hits increase normal attack DMG by 20% for six seconds.

Recommended users: Mona, Klee, Lisa

#3 - Memory of the Dust

Memory of the Dust (Image via Gameskinny)

Rarity: 5 Stars

Source: Gacha banner

Secondary stats: ATK

Passives: It Increases the shield strength of the character by 20%. Successful hits on opponents increases the ATK by 4% for eight seconds. The effect can come into action only once every 0.3s. When protected by a shield, this attack buff effect is increased by 100%.

Recommended user: Ningguang

#2 - Skyward Atlas

Skyward Atlas (Image via epicnpc)

Advertisement

Rarity: 5 Stars

Source: Gacha banner

Secondary stats: ATK

Passives: It Increases Elemental DMG Bonus of a character by 12%. Normal attacks have a 50% chance of seeking out nearby enemies to attack, dealing with 160% of the ATK DMG for 15 seconds.

Recommended users: Klee, Lisa, Mona, Ningguang

#1 - Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Image via game with)

Rarity: 5 Stars

Source: Gacha banner

Secondary stats: CRIT Rate

Passives: This catalyst in Genshin Impact Increases the movement speed of the character by 10%. When in battle, the character gains an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s, for a maximum of four stacks at a time.

Recommended users: Mona, Klee

Honorary Mention: Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (Refinement Rank 5)

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (Image via Gensh in)

Rarity: 3 Stars

Source: Gacha banner

Advertisement

Secondary stats: HP (35.2%)

Passives: Upon switching characters, the new character taking the field will have their ATK increased by 48% for 10s. This is one of the best weapons for supporting characters in Genshin Impact.

Recommended user: Barbara