5 best characters in Free Fire

Free Fire has over 30 available characters, with each having its unique ability, which comes into the aid of players on the battlefield. The characters are usually chosen based on their skills and in-game performance. In this article, we discuss the top five characters in Free Fire.

Top five character in Free Fire

Each character is equally good, and selecting the best isn’t an easy task. This list is based upon the abilities of characters in Free Fire.

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is a popular choice in Free Fire. His ability at the maximum level creates an aura that increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP for 10 seconds. The character can be availed from the in-game shop for 599 diamonds.

#2 Paloma

Paloma in Free Fire

She is an incredible option and can be purchased for 499 diamonds or 8000 coins. Because of her ability, she is a compelling character for players who prefer using Assault Rifles. At her maximum ability level, 180 AR ammunition will not take any inventory space and enables players to utilise more utility items.

#3 Luqueta

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta is the newest character that has arrived in the game, after the recent OB23 update. He is an up and rising soccer star, who at level 8 ensures that every kill increases the maximum HP by 18 to 35 points. Currently, he can only be procured via the Character Royale.

#4 Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Using Kelly, players can move around quickly on the battlefield. Her ability helps them rotate faster compared to other characters. If upgraded to the max level, the sprinting speed increases by 5%. Kelly costs users 199 diamonds or 2000 coins.

#5 Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota is a character that comes handy for users who use SMGs and shotguns frequently. With each kill using one of these two firearms, players regain HP. At the maximum level, they restore 40 HP per kill. Jota can be acquired for 499 diamonds.

Note: This list is just a personal recommendation, and some players might prefer a specific character, while others might not.