5 best Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition characters ranked

With over 40 characters, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition has a wealth of outstanding characters to unlock. Players cannot get them all in one go, so it can be a little overwhelming. Fortunately, the best characters of all are very easy to identify. While most of the cast is great, some are just better than the rest.

Who stands out among the best Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition characters?

With so many amazing characters in the game, it can be difficult to figure out who to put in a three-person team. Out of these characters, some stand out as must-recruits for various reasons.

As far as this list goes, there's one major thing to be aware of: "Do not help Kid." To unlock two of these characters, players must avoid aiding Kid at a certain point in the game and then again deny her aid later.

Thankfully, the rest of this list is unlocked simply by playing the game, giving players plenty of powerful Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition characters. But who is the best of the best? Read on to find out.

Top-tier Chrono Cross characters

Leena

Riddel

Glenn

Lynx

Serge

An honorable mention has to go to Harle. She is the most powerful caster in the game, but she's in the party for a brief period, so it would be unfair to include her on this list.

5) Leena

Leena in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is one of the first characters the player can potentially recruit, but she could also be missed. MaidenHeart is probably the best reason for hiring Leena. It has a one in three chance to restore all used Elements in a fight. She can also use DeltaForce as a Triple Tech, but only if Serge and Razzly are in the party.

Leena has a very powerful Magic stat and a large Elemental grid but with low defense/HP. However, there are ways to supplement those. If the player turns down Kid at Cape Howl, Leena joins, and so does her dog Poshul (if the player didn't already recruit them).

4) Riddel

Riddel is a nice blend of defensive skills and physical damage. She has the highest Magic stat in the game and an amazing Elemental grid. She can target all enemies at once with her physical strike, but she does have low HP. Riddel is a must-have when it comes to doling out damage.

Riddel was recruited automatically after Serge saved her from Viper Manor, but it happened a bit late in the game. This means players would likely have to juggle some party members around they have already committed to.

3) Glenn

Sadly, Glenn is not really Frog from Chrono Trigger, but it would be nice. This is the strongest green Element user in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. Of course, this hinges on Glenn being equipped with the Einlanzer blades. He's an incredible physical damage dealer and can use X-Strike with Serge.

To recruit Glenn, players should not help Kid when the important decision comes up. Macha will give Serge a boat to travel on, and Glenn will ask if he can join the party.

2) Lynx

Lynx is really just Serge, but he's the opposite. Serge is White Element, and Lynx is Black Element. He will be your main character for a vast portion of the game, so, naturally, he will be as good as Serge. Anything Serge can do, Lynx can do just as well, only with the opposite Element instead.

Thanks to the story, you will automatically recruit Lynx, so no worries about missing him. It's not possible.

1) Serge

This probably isn't much of a surprise, but Serge is hands-down the best character in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. He can wield the Mastermune, and with some critical hit support, he can decimate anything in his path. Serge is good at everything and has access to several Double/Triple Techs.

With a large Elemental grid and great stats, he can learn more techs than anyone else in the game. Serge is the main character of the story and will be a near-permanent fixture in the party. He is undoubtedly the best character in the game.

There are other great characters in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, but these are indeed the best. Others almost made the list, such as Fargo, Kid, Sprigg, Leah, Karsh, and Razzly, but they couldn't quite edge out these damage monsters.

