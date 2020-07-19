5 best COD Mobile players in the world in 2020

While some play for fun and some for passion, there is little doubt that COD Mobile is an engaging first-person shooting game that attracts players with different styles from around the world.

However, just how every team in COD Mobile can only have one MVP; our list only has room for the best. These are the five best COD Mobile players in the world.

Five best COD Mobile players in the world in 2020

1) iFerg

This YouTuber is both a jack and a master of all trades, dominating the first-person shooting genre across platforms. However, his gameplay particularly shines when it comes to COD Mobile. iFerg has over 1 million viewers tuning in every time he decides to fire-up the enemy camp.

Not only is his mobility with the heaviest of guns amazing, but his control over the Annihilator makes us pray to never be on the receiving end of his wrath.

2) Knifes IOS

Ever thought that anyone could play COD Mobile entirely with knives? We didn't either, till Knifes IOS proved us wrong. Besides making his secondary weapon his primary weapon, he magically takes multiple kills while running towards enemies from nowhere with the coolest melee weapons, including axes and swords.

He is also one of the first few players in the world to attain a Legendary ranking by only using knives in his gameplay.

3) Jokesta

A ruthless and effortless player we would never want as our opponent, Jokesta personifies aggression. He manages to spot enemies in the unlikeliest of places and kills them through walls.

When he isn't up and about demolishing the enemy spawn, he spends his time unlocking guns and skins far out of our league.

4) HawksNest

A virtual guide to COD Mobile, HawskNest doesn't just show you his gameplay, but also has detailed tutorials explaining how you can dominate the game just like him. He treats gaming like a craft, focusing on aspects most players overlook, including touch sensitivity, game settings and individual guides to guns.

5) Godzly

This COD Mobile legend doesn't just stick with his preferred loadout, but actively leaves the comfort zone to demonstrate his consistency with every single gun. Godzly takes this diversity to his gameplay too, seeming equally at ease with every gaming style and in every map of COD Mobile.