5 best COD Mobile streamers in 2021

It is hardly surprising that YouTubers stream and create content about COD Mobile, with its monumental growth in the past year. The game has become a popular attraction for mobile gamers with the player base increasing constantly. Activision’s title has created a great ecosystem for gamers and content creators.

These creators have done a fantastic job to entertain people and build their audience.

Top 5 COD Mobile streamers

#1- iFerg

COD Mobile wouldn't be same without iFerg. He is one of the game's top content creators, with over 1.73 million subscribers on YouTube. Luke "iFerg" Fergie excels at using heavy weapons in the game but is equally good at playing with other weapons. He makes very entertaining videos on YouTube that attract a lot of views.

#2 - Yanrique

Advertisement

Yanrique is a Jamaican YouTuber who plays COD and PUBG Mobile. He has over 1.12 million subscribers on YouTube. Yanrique mostly plays the battle royale and multiplayer game modes in COD Mobile and aims to entertain his audience with his interesting playthroughs.

#3 - AnonymousYT

AnonymousYT is also one of the top COD Mobile content creators. He has over 730K subscribers on YouTube. AnonymousYT provides content on tips and tricks and leaks of COD Mobile.

#4 - Bobby Plays

Advertisement

Bobby Plays is a popular YouTuber from the states. He has over 625K subscribers on YouTube. Bobby Plays makes a variety of videos that cover different aspects of COD Mobile. These videos are interesting to watch and often provide unique insight to viewers.

#5 - HawksNest

HawksNest is also an amazing content creator for COD Mobile. He has over 505K subscribers on YouTube. HawksNest is known for posting important guides, and videos on tips to help other COD Mobile players.