5 best controllers for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played video games on the mobile platform currently. Gamers have been honing their skills by spending hours while playing the game and there has been a constant growth in terms of the player base over the past few years.

Using the perfect controller makes for a better and more comfortable gaming experience, and improves every gamer's chances of picking up a win.

On that note, if you are trying to get better at the game, here are five controller-based solutions for playing PUBG Mobile at its full potential.

#5 HKI PUBG Mobile Gaming Joystick

This is just a simple clip-on controller that is very simple to put on, and is also very cheap to buy. If you are looking for a cheap yet effective purchase, then this HKI PUBG Gaming Joystick is the best you can get. It is easy to keep, maintain and use.

#4 LXCN® Model - AK16 Gamepad for Mobile Phone Game Controller

This is a very strong controller and it provides a solid grip over your fingers. Although it is a tad bit expensive, it provides more binds so that you can aim perfectly and pick up easy kills. It is easy to plug in and play with this controller.

#3 Amkette Evo PUBG Mobile Game Grip with Dual Triggers

This is probably the most comfortable controller to use. If you like to play PUBG Mobile for hours without straining your hands, then this controller is your friend. The unique design and texture of the controller will help keep a firm grip, apart from allowing you to rotate your in-game camera very easily.

#2 NOYMI Pubg Trigger Controller

This is one of the best controllers out there right now. It provides you with a very solid and sweat-resistant grip. If you get used to the key binds, it improves accuracy levels tremendously and unlike any other controller. You can also charge your phone while using this controller.

#1 NOYMI Pubg Trigger Controller (with Black Fan)

This is a beast of a controller. It provides a solid grip and a good texture to support its weight. The main highlight of this controller is a built-in silent fan, one which cools your phone while you game. This controller is designed for gaming long hours and even in this case, you can charge your phone while you game.

All these controllers can be purchased through online portals such as Amazon and Flipkart.