5 best cricket games like IPL for Android

The Indian Premier League, popularly known as the IPL, is watched by millions of cricket lovers in India. It has not even been a fortnight since IPL 2020 started, and we have already seen some great matches.

To keep the IPL spirit alive, you can play some similarly good cricket games on your smartphone. If you are in search of such titles, this article will help you pick the best ones.

Five best games like the IPL for Android

These are some of the best similar titles available on Google Play Store:

1. Indian Cricket Premier League: IPL 2020 Cricket

Image Credits: Google Play

From Chennai Super Kings to Kolkata Knight Riders, you can play with all the IPL teams in this game, which has a rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store.

There are also mini-game challenges like Super Over Target and Super Over Chase that you can enjoy. This title will also give you free rewards every day!

Download it from here.

2. Real Cricket™ Premier League

Image Credits: Google Play

This is one of the best cricket games that you can play on your Android device. The coolest aspect of this title is that it gives you a chance to freshen up your squad through a detailed auction.

You can also enhance your profile by increasing your rank. If you do not have enough storage, don’t worry, as this game will take up less than 100 MB of space.

Download it from here.

3. Real Cricket™ Champions League

Image Credits: APKPure.com

You can be a part of the biggest T20 cricket tournament through this game. This title's user interface is not intimidating and will make you feel comfortable if you are new to mobile cricket games.

In an exciting twist, this game will offer you 15 field placements to choose from. You can go ahead and download this game as it has a good rating of 4.1 stars on Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

4. IPL League 2020 Game – New Cricket League

Image Credits: APKPure.com

If you are an IPL lover, you should give this game a try. Out of the 12 teams, there are the eight best IPL teams that you can play with in this title.

Internet connection is not mandatory for playing this game, and you can easily enjoy it offline. It will take up a meagre 33 MB on your Android device.

Download it from here.

5. IPL Super Cricket – Cricket Games

IPL Super Cricket – Cricket Games. Image Credits: Google Play.

This game is considered the best IPL game that you can download from the Google Play Store. With a rating of 4.2 stars, it will not even take up 50 MB of storage space.

You can select the number of overs you want to play and even the stadium you want to play in! This title also gives you the chance to play with your friends.

Download it from here.