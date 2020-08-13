5 best cricket games for PC in 2020

If cricket is your favorite sport and you miss playing it with your friends due to the pandemic, you can now play it in the comfort of your home. Cricket games are the perfect medium through which players can fulfill their dreams of playing it at an international stage.

They allow you to play with your favorite teams and players. Hence, if you want to have fun and enjoy the sport, here are a few PC games that you can try out.

Five best cricket games for PC in 2020

These are five of the best cricket games for PC in 2020:

Ashes Cricket (2017)

Ashes Cricket (2017) Image: gjweavr (YouTube).

This game was released in 2017 as an ode to the Ashes Cricket series between England and Australia in 2017-18. You can play with the licensed men or women cricket team of Australia and England. If you want to play with teams from other countries, then you can customize, create, or edit them the way you like.

Ashes Cricket is known for its great visuals, which create a realistic gaming experience for all its players. There is a wide range of game modes that the players can explore. So take the ball in your hands like James Anderson, or open the innings like David Warner, the choice is yours!

Cricket Revolution

Cricket Revolution. Image: Steam.

Advertisement

The best part of this game is that it supports both single-player and multiplayer modes. Hence, you can enjoy this game with your friends, online or over Local Area Network (LAN).

If you love bowling, then you should check the game's bowling mechanics, as there are a lot of variations that you can choose for a particular ball. The gameplay is player-friendly, and it is very easy to keep track of your scores in the game.

Cricket Captain 2020

Cricket Captain 2020. Image: childidhthings.com

This game stands out among other cricket games on this list because of its vast database of players. Every legend in the cricketing history is present in the game.

This game also focuses on the management of the teams. So be sure to formulate the best strategy to beat your opponents. If teamplay is not your forte, you have the option of playing as an individual player.

International Test Cricket

International Test Cricket. Image: Softonic.

If you are looking for a game that focuses primarily on the management of a team, then this is the one you should choose. You need to make sure that your brain cells work, if you want to perform well in International Test Cricket.

Start with building a rock-solid team and face off your opponents with confidence. You can also keep track of the scores of the game and make adjustments as per the requirements. Please don't take too long to make decisions as it can change the course of the game.

Cricket 19

Cricket 19. Image: Pinterest.

This game supports all formats of cricket. Cricket 19 ensures that you have the best experience while playing all of them. The real-world AI bots make sure that you have the best cricket gaming experience.

You can check out the Scenario mode in this game. It helps you in recreating the most celebrated cricket matches in the history of cricket so that you can experience them in your way.