Warner Brothers has released an impressive lineup of DC games, featuring beloved superheroes and villains from the fan-favorite DC universe. Ranging from action-packed fighting games to engaging puzzle-adventures, these games showcase popular DC characters as part of a larger cast, with stunning graphics and exciting gameplay that have contributed to their widespread popularity.

Here listed are the top five DC-based games currently available for mobile gamers. This list will focus on DC-centered games as well as games that feature DC characters as part of their extended cast.

5 best DC games for mobile gamers: Mortal Kombat, Injustice 2, and more

1) DC Legends: Fight Superheroes

DC Legends: Fight Superheroes is a thrilling turn-based mobile game that allows players to collect and assemble their favorite superheroes to battle against iconic enemies. Players can collect superhero cards featuring beloved characters like Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Joker, and more, and strategically team them up to take on formidable foes. Each superhero card comes with its own unique set of skills, allowing players to strategize and plan their battles for maximum success.

With an engaging storyline, immersive graphics, and easy-to-comprehend gameplay, DC Legends: Fight Superheroes is one of the best DC games currently available.

2) Injustice 2

Injustice 2, developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is a popular DC game that features a diverse roster of beloved superheroes such as Superman, Batman, Flash, and more.

One of the standout features of Injustice 2 is its engaging story mode, which serves as a continuation of the narrative from the previous game in the franchise, Injustice: Gods Among Us. The game's stunning graphics, combined with its intricate gameplay and captivating storyline, make it a top choice for DC fans seeking an immersive gaming experience.

3) Batman: The Telltale Series

Batman: The Telltale Series offers an offline graphic adventure experience with five episodes, with each episode being approximately two hours long.

Set in an open-world Gotham City, players will take on the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne as he fights crime and tackles the city's corrupt elements. Along the way, players will face tough decisions that have consequences on the story, adding a compelling element of choice-based gameplay to this DC game.

4) LEGO DC Super-Villains

Lego DC Super-Villains is based on the popular Injustice League storyline from the comic books. In this game, players have the opportunity to choose and play as their favorite supervillain character in a world where the Justice League has mysteriously disappeared.

They will get to choose their own custom-created supervillains from the comic books and team up with the other villains to deduce the truth behind the disappearance of the Justice League.

The game includes a fun and unique cooperative multiplayer mode. A sequel to the game has also been announced, called the Lego DC Universe. It will be released as a spin-off of the Lego Batman trilogy and is set to release in April 2023.

5) Mortal Kombat 11

Developed by Midway Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Mortal Kombat 11 is the newest addition to the iconic franchise. The roster of this game features thirty characters, including Sub-Zero, Geras, and Scorpion. The game has also introduced The Joker from the DC Comics Universe as one of the characters on the roster. Warner Bros. has also included DC character-inspired skins in the game, making it one of the best DC games ever.

There are various game modes, including a story mode, arcade mode, and online multiplayer mode. Additionally, players can enjoy new finishing moves and utilize the customization setting to create their own unique versions of the characters from the roster.

